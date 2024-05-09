'2014 Modi Ke Naam...2024 Ram Ke Naam Is Our Slogan,' Says Shinde Sena MP Rahul Shewale

Mumbai: In the fierce arena of Mumbai South Central, Rahul Shewale, the incumbent MP and Shiv Sena leader, stands as a formidable contender representing the MahaYuti alliance. His opponent is Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai, a Thackeray loyalist known for his election management skills, legal acumen and backroom dealings.

Shewale On His Vision For His Constituency

Shewale, in an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, shared his vision and outlined major projects planned for his constituency. The Mumbai South Central constituency encompasses Anushakti Nagar, Chembur, Dharavi, Sion Koliwada, Wadala and Mahim.

Shewale highlighted redevelopment as the primary challenge in his constituency, noting that the government has already undertaken significant projects for the residents of South Central.

“We are not only planning but also implementing the projects and policies we promised,” he said. “The BDD chawl development, which was stagnant for decades, is now making progress, and we have addressed all the demands of the chawl residents. While the Dharavi redevelopment project faces some hurdles, these are primarily due to misconceptions among the public. Surveys are currently underway, ensuring that eligible legal residents receive their rightful homes.”

Sehwale On Redevelopment Initiatives

Highlighting the collaborative efforts of various government agencies like MMRDA, the state government and the BMC, Shewale emphasised accelerated progress in slum redevelopment initiatives.

“Our recent decision to redevelop 33.15 hectares to relocate 16,575 slum residents from the Ramabai Nagar area exemplifies our commitment,” he said.

Gawthan Koliwada, Punjabi Camp Colony of Sion, and Sindhi Colony of Chembur are among the areas slated for development. Despite challenges posed by legal proceedings and stop-work notices, Shewale reaffirmed endeavours to resolve impediments while initiating projects like pumping stations and bridges connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Dharavi falls within the South Central constituency, and its redevelopment has stirred controversy. Shewale addressed the concerns of Dharavi residents, accusing opposition party leaders and candidates of deceiving people.

“Dharavi is my birthplace, and I understand that genuine residents desire change. They have grown impatient and seek transformation,” he said. “Opposing candidates, unfamiliar with life in this slum, are spreading misinformation. It's crucial to clarify that the project belongs to the Maharashtra government, not Adani. This endeavour has always been my dream project, and I am determined to see it through to completion.”

Shewale promised that no legally residing Dharavi individual would be evicted. “Dharavi residents need not worry; our commitment is: 'Sabhi ko dukan, sabhi ko makan aur chehre pe muskan (Shops for all, homes for all, and smiles on everyone's faces),'” he said.

“Upon completion, design plans will be formulated, industries will be modernised, and residents will enjoy enhanced benefits. We envision a new Dharavi.”

Shewale's Message To The Protestors Of The Project

Addressing those who oppose the project, he said, “The Adani Group operates numerous projects in Mumbai, including Adani Electricity and the airport, without encountering opposition. It's clear that the opposition to this project stems from personal and political interests. Healthcare, lifestyle and education in Dharavi must undergo significant improvements to provide residents with a better quality of life.”

For the past two years, Mumbai residents have been without corporators, a situation that Shewale attributed to former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's failure to conduct municipal elections.

Shewale expressed concern over the absence of corporators, stating, “It's a significant setback for our municipalities as residents are grappling with various issues. Mumbai is facing water supply problems, with many areas relying on water tankers and bottled water. When the elections were scheduled to take place, the former chief minister failed to make the necessary decision, which is why we find ourselves in this situation.”

Shewale On The Outcome Of Lok Sabha Polls

When discussing the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls, Shewale expressed confidence in securing a majority. Acknowledging the prime minister's efforts, he said, “The Modi wave is evident across the country. Infrastructure projects in Mumbai could only proceed with approvals from the central government. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's leadership has been decisive, and under his guidance, we've successfully completed two years in government. Our slogan this time is: '2014 Modi ke naam, 2019 Modi ke kaam, 2024 Ram ke naam. (In 2014, Modi's name; In 2019, Modi's work; In 2024, In the name of Ram.)'”