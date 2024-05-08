Navi Mumbai: Case Registered Against Regional Newspaper And BJP For Violation Of Model Code of Conduct

Representative Image

A case has been registered against a regional daily newspaper and BJP party, for violation of the model code of conduct by the office of Assistant Returning officer (ARO) Airoli for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024. The case was registered by the ARO with Turbhe MIDC police against the popular Marathi daily newspaper for publishing a political advertisement without mentioning the details about of the publisher and the printer.

The advertisement was a part of election propaganda by the BJP party which was published on the front page of the Mumbai edition on May 5. The advertisement printed indicates the readers that by not voting for BJP, it will lead to celebrations in Pakistan and not in India and hence everyone should vote for BJP. The case was registered under the section 127 (A) of Representation of People Act 1951 - restrictions on printing during election period.

Initially, the FIR was registered only against the newspaper while on Wednesday, the ARO included even the Bharatiya Janta Party in the complaint under IPC section 153 (A) - vilification of religion, 171 (g) - false information during election, section v123 (A) and 125 of Representation of peoples Act 1951.

"The Congress party had raised the complaint with the election commission of India. Commission found substance in the matter and since the printing press of the paper is in Mahape we were directed to take appropriate actions. The advertisement is found to be inflammatory and intended to disrupt peace and harmony therefore two complaints are lodged both against the newspaper and the party," said an official.