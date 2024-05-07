Congress Alleges Violation Of Model Code Of Conduct By Police Personnel At Gujarat Polling Booths

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why Allahabad Is Crucial For Congress This Time | Representative Image

Surat: Amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat, the Congress party has raised serious concerns regarding the conduct of police personnel deployed at polling booths, alleging blatant violations of the model code of conduct. Balubhai Patel, chairman of the Congress Election Coordination Committee, has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Gujarat, highlighting instances of police personnel canvassing for the BJP.

Expressing dismay over what he perceives as the misuse of the state police mechanism by the BJP, Patel emphasized the urgent need for corrective action. He called upon the ECI and CEO, Gujarat, to promptly investigate the matter and take appropriate measures against the erring police personnel.

Incident reported at Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha seat

The incident in question was reported at Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha seat, where police personnel allegedly engaged in canvassing for the BJP at Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (SMC) school number 7 and school number 8, located at polling booth number 53. This incident, according to the Congress, is indicative of a broader pattern of police personnel across all polling booths on the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, actively supporting BJP candidates.

Such actions, if proven true, not only undermine the sanctity of the electoral process but also raise questions about the impartiality and integrity of law enforcement agencies tasked with ensuring free and fair elections. The model code of conduct explicitly prohibits any form of canvassing or influencing voters within the vicinity of polling booths, thereby safeguarding the democratic principles of neutrality and fairness, stated Balubhai Patel.

EC & CEC urged to conduct a thorough investigation

In response to these allegations, the Election Commission and the Chief Electoral Officer have been urged to conduct a thorough investigation and take swift action against any police personnel found guilty of violating the model code of conduct. Upholding the integrity of the electoral process is paramount, and any lapses in adherence to established norms must be addressed with utmost urgency to preserve the credibility of democratic institutions.