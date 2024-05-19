 VIDEO: Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi Forced To Leave Prayagraj Rally After Over-Excited Supporters Break Through Barricades
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi Forced To Leave Prayagraj Rally After Over-Excited Supporters Break Through Barricades

VIDEO: Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi Forced To Leave Prayagraj Rally After Over-Excited Supporters Break Through Barricades

Addressing the crowd from the stage, Akhilesh Yadav acknowledged their excitement and urged them to maintain this energy until the voting day.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Sunday, May 19, 2024, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
X/ Rahul Gandhi And Akhilesh Yadav

The joint rally by Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi in Phulpur and Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh witnessed significant disruptions with both leaders forced to leave the rally in Phulpur

Reports indicate that the rally attendees broke through barricades and surged towards the stage. Consequently, both leaders, after briefly interacting with other leaders on stage in Phulpur, departed without addressing the crowd.

Check Out The Chaos That Began In The Phulur Rally

Following Phulpur, the joint rally of the India Bloc continued in Prayagraj. Rahul Gandhi was already on stage when Akhilesh Yadav joined him shortly after. However, the crowd's enthusiasm led them to push forward, breaking through the barricades despite calls from the stage to maintain order and let the meeting proceed smoothly.

Addressing the crowd from the stage, Akhilesh Yadav acknowledged their excitement and urged them to maintain this energy until the voting day. He drew parallels with their previous rally in Phulpur, highlighting the same enthusiasm there. Akhilesh reminisced about the last election, where despite not addressing the crowd, the Samajwadi Party still received strong support.

Read Also
'Usse Zyaada Zaruri Aur Cheezein Hai': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Diverts Swati Maliwal Assault Issue...
article-image

Akhilesh also criticised the BJP, accusing them of endangering the Constitution and people's livelihoods. He mentioned issues like job security and the controversial Agniveer scheme, promising its abolition if the India Bloc comes to power.

He further attacked the BJP over paper leak incidents, underscoring the need for constitutional protection to ensure job security and respect for families within the PDA framework.

Later both the leaders left the venue. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi Forced To Leave Prayagraj Rally After Over-Excited Supporters...

VIDEO: Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi Forced To Leave Prayagraj Rally After Over-Excited Supporters...

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Muzaffarpur Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results,...

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Muzaffarpur Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results,...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 19, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 19, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

UP Shocker: Semi-Naked Dead Body Of Woman Found Inside Mosque Premises Near Taj Mahal In Agra;...

UP Shocker: Semi-Naked Dead Body Of Woman Found Inside Mosque Premises Near Taj Mahal In Agra;...

14-Year-Old Student Suffers Hearing Damage After Teacher's Alleged Assault In Uttar Pradesh

14-Year-Old Student Suffers Hearing Damage After Teacher's Alleged Assault In Uttar Pradesh