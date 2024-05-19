VIDEO: Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi Forced To Leave Prayagraj Rally After Over-Excited Supporters Break Through Barricades

X/ Rahul Gandhi And Akhilesh Yadav

The joint rally by Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi in Phulpur and Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh witnessed significant disruptions with both leaders forced to leave the rally in Phulpur

Reports indicate that the rally attendees broke through barricades and surged towards the stage. Consequently, both leaders, after briefly interacting with other leaders on stage in Phulpur, departed without addressing the crowd.

Check Out The Chaos That Began In The Phulur Rally

Following Phulpur, the joint rally of the India Bloc continued in Prayagraj. Rahul Gandhi was already on stage when Akhilesh Yadav joined him shortly after. However, the crowd's enthusiasm led them to push forward, breaking through the barricades despite calls from the stage to maintain order and let the meeting proceed smoothly.

Addressing the crowd from the stage, Akhilesh Yadav acknowledged their excitement and urged them to maintain this energy until the voting day. He drew parallels with their previous rally in Phulpur, highlighting the same enthusiasm there. Akhilesh reminisced about the last election, where despite not addressing the crowd, the Samajwadi Party still received strong support.

Akhilesh also criticised the BJP, accusing them of endangering the Constitution and people's livelihoods. He mentioned issues like job security and the controversial Agniveer scheme, promising its abolition if the India Bloc comes to power.

He further attacked the BJP over paper leak incidents, underscoring the need for constitutional protection to ensure job security and respect for families within the PDA framework.

Later both the leaders left the venue.