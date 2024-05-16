'Usse Zyaada Zaruri Aur Cheezein Hai': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Diverts Swati Maliwal Assault Issue As Delhi CM Kejriwal Remains Silent (VIDEO)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remained silent on the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by his former personal assistant Bibhav Kumar. Kejriwal along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav held a press conference on Thursday. However, he avoided the questions on Maliwal.

Kejriwal held the press conference three days after the Delhi police received a call from a woman who identified herself as Swati Maliwal and alleged Kumar physical assaulted her Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines locality. Neither Maliwal nor Kejriwal addressed the media over matter.

A reporter asked a question about Swati Maliwal 's assault case, and Akhilesh replied that "there are more important things to focus on".



So Women safety isn't even an important issue for them, but they're lecturing about Women safety to BJP. 🤡#SwatiMystery | #SwatiMaliwal pic.twitter.com/Kd6exDp9oy — Karthi (Modi Ka Parivar) (@SaffronSurge3) May 16, 2024

However, during Thursday's press conference, the Delhi chief minister was asked about the incident. Without speaking on the matter, he transferred the microphones to Yadav, who was sitting next to him. The SP chief quickly dismissed the questions saying, "Arey, usse zyada zaruri aur cheezein bhi hai (There are more important things than that)."

Bibhav Kumar spotted with Kejriwal

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Kejriwal, accusing them of being behind the alleged assault on Maliwal. Several BJP leaders also shared a photo of Bibhav Kumar being spotted with the Delhi chief minister.

BJP spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawala hit out at Kejriwal, calling AAP an anti-women anarchist party.

Sheesh Mahal is Apradh Mahal & just like Draupadi cheerharan - a woman Rajya Sabha MP was subjected to… pic.twitter.com/1ig50VqHbT — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) May 16, 2024

"72 hours, No FIR on Bibhav Kumar instead Kejriwal is protecting him ! Roaming around with him.. It is clear- attack on Swati Maliwal was done at behest of Kejriwal himself," Poonawala said in a post on X.