 'Usse Zyaada Zaruri Aur Cheezein Hai': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Diverts Swati Maliwal Assault Issue As Delhi CM Kejriwal Remains Silent (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Usse Zyaada Zaruri Aur Cheezein Hai': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Diverts Swati Maliwal Assault Issue As Delhi CM Kejriwal Remains Silent (VIDEO)

'Usse Zyaada Zaruri Aur Cheezein Hai': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Diverts Swati Maliwal Assault Issue As Delhi CM Kejriwal Remains Silent (VIDEO)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav held a press conference on Thursday.

Vishakha SonawaneUpdated: Thursday, May 16, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
article-image

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remained silent on the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by his former personal assistant Bibhav Kumar. Kejriwal along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav held a press conference on Thursday. However, he avoided the questions on Maliwal.

Kejriwal held the press conference three days after the Delhi police received a call from a woman who identified herself as Swati Maliwal and alleged Kumar physical assaulted her Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines locality. Neither Maliwal nor Kejriwal addressed the media over matter.

Watch the video below

However, during Thursday's press conference, the Delhi chief minister was asked about the incident. Without speaking on the matter, he transferred the microphones to Yadav, who was sitting next to him. The SP chief quickly dismissed the questions saying, "Arey, usse zyada zaruri aur cheezein bhi hai (There are more important things than that)."

Bibhav Kumar spotted with Kejriwal

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Kejriwal, accusing them of being behind the alleged assault on Maliwal. Several BJP leaders also shared a photo of Bibhav Kumar being spotted with the Delhi chief minister.

BJP spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawala hit out at Kejriwal, calling AAP an anti-women anarchist party.

"72 hours, No FIR on Bibhav Kumar instead Kejriwal is protecting him ! Roaming around with him.. It is clear- attack on Swati Maliwal was done at behest of Kejriwal himself," Poonawala said in a post on X.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Usse Zyaada Zaruri Aur Cheezein Hai': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Diverts Swati Maliwal Assault Issue...

'Usse Zyaada Zaruri Aur Cheezein Hai': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Diverts Swati Maliwal Assault Issue...

FPJ Special: Caste Equations Bigger Factor Than 'Ram Ka Naam' In Ayodhya

FPJ Special: Caste Equations Bigger Factor Than 'Ram Ka Naam' In Ayodhya

First Set Of Citizenship Certificates Handed Over To 14 Applicants After CAA Implementation

First Set Of Citizenship Certificates Handed Over To 14 Applicants After CAA Implementation

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Promises To Provide 10 Kg Of Free Ration Per Month To Poor If...

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Promises To Provide 10 Kg Of Free Ration Per Month To Poor If...

Bengaluru weather: Rains To Keep Scorching Heat Away Till May 18; Maximum Temperature To Go Up To...

Bengaluru weather: Rains To Keep Scorching Heat Away Till May 18; Maximum Temperature To Go Up To...