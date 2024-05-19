14-Year-Old Student Suffers Hearing Damage After Teacher's Alleged Assault In Uttar Pradesh

Representative Photo | FPJ

Following a recent incident at a school in Uttar Pradesh, a shocking case has come to light. A teacher has been accused of allegedly thrashing a Class 10 student. This incident is said to have happened on May 13, 2024.

Due to the incident, the student has suffered a partial loss of hearing, as reported by the news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The accused teacher has been taken into custody by police for the same.

The incident reportedly took place at a school located in Piprauli, Barhagaon, Uttar Pradesh. Upon finding out, the student's father, Praveen Kumar Madhukar, filed a complaint at the Ubhaon police station. In the complaint, he has claimed that his 14-year-old son's mathematics teacher beat up his son during the class. The teacher in question has been identified as Raghavendra, reported PTI.

The teacher allegedly beat up the students after he caught him talking to another student during the ongoing class. According to the claims made by the student's father, Raghavendra allegedly slapped the boy several times near his ear, leading to a partial loss of hearing.

The complainant said that his son's right eardrum burst due to the injury, and now he has trouble hearing.

The accused teacher was the subject of a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, which was filed on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The police investigation into the case is still ongoing.