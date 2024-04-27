Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Fields 26/11 Attacks Lawyer Ujjwal Nikam From Mumbai North Central, Drops Poonam Mahajan

File

After deciding to drop the sitting MP Poonam Mahajan, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced the 26/11 attacks lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as its candidate from the Mumbai North Central seat.

The former special public prosecutor will now lock horns with Congress's Mumbai unit chief and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

As per reports, it has been said that the BJP decided to drop the two-time MP Mahajan, who is the daughter of the late BJP stalwart Pramod Mahajan, as many poll surveys showed a negative rating for her. In 2014, she secured victory from the Mumbai North Central seat, triumphing over incumbent MP Priya Dutt, daughter of the late actor and Congress leader Sunil Dutt. Poonam repeated this success in 2019 too.

During his long and illustrious legal career, Nikam was associated with many significant cases, including the 1993 Bombay bombings, the Gulshan Kumar murder case, the Pramod Mahajan murder case and the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Nikam was also the special public prosecutor in the 2013 Mumbai gang rape case. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2016.

The State, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the Lower House of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats.

The undivided NCP, part of the opposition alliance, contested 19 seats and won four. Following the split in the Shiva Sena 2022, Eknath Shinde faction aligned with the BJP.

Mumbai North-Central will go to poll on May 20.