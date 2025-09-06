Medical Miracle: Panvel Woman Recovers After Rare SpyGlass Procedure Removes 3cm Bile Duct Stone | Representative Image

A 70-year-old woman from Panvel, Sushila Chavan, made a full recovery after undergoing a rare minimally invasive SpyGlass Cholangioscopy at Medicover Hospitals, Kharghar. The advanced procedure successfully removed a massive 3cm stone lodged in her bile duct, following two failed ERCP attempts that left surgery as the only conventional option.

Patient’s Two-Month Struggle With Pain and Jaundice

Chavan had been suffering from severe abdominal pain and jaundice for nearly two months, which left her unable to perform daily chores. Standard ERCP procedures failed to clear the blockage, putting her at risk of sepsis and septic shock without timely intervention.

SpyGlass Cholangioscopy Ensured Swift, Minimally Invasive Recovery

“Such large bile duct stones are extremely rare. Traditional ERCP could not dislodge it, and surgery would have been invasive and risky for an elderly patient,” said Dr. Raosaheb Rathod, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist & Therapeutic Endoscopist.

Using SpyGlass Cholangioscopy, doctors directly visualized the bile duct, fragmented the stone with an electrohydraulic laser, and cleared the debris with a balloon catheter. The patient was mobilised within three hours and discharged in 24 hours.

A Breakthrough in Complex Bile and Pancreatic Treatments

Dr. Rathod called SpyGlass Cholangioscopy a breakthrough for managing complex bile and pancreatic duct conditions. “It offers direct visualization, precise targeting, and faster recovery, making it especially valuable when ERCP fails and surgery is high-risk,” he explained.

Patient Grateful After Rare Recovery

Sharing her relief, Chavan said, “I had lost hope after two failed procedures, but now I have got a new life and a new chance.”