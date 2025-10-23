 Fugitive Diamond Trader Mehul Choksi Suffers Setback As Belgian Court Deems Extradition Arguments 'Irrelevant'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFugitive Diamond Trader Mehul Choksi Suffers Setback As Belgian Court Deems Extradition Arguments 'Irrelevant'

Fugitive Diamond Trader Mehul Choksi Suffers Setback As Belgian Court Deems Extradition Arguments 'Irrelevant'

A Belgian court has rejected fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi’s claims of torture, political persecution, and risk to life, ruling them irrelevant and unsubstantiated in his extradition case linked to the ₹13,000-crore PNB fraud. The verdict strengthens India’s extradition bid, though Choksi can appeal to the Belgian Supreme Court within 15 days.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
Fugitive Diamond Trader Mehul Choksi Suffers Setback As Belgian Court Deems Extradition Arguments 'Irrelevant' | PTI

Mumbai: Fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi’s claims that he faced a risk to life, denial of fair trial rights, torture, politically motivated prosecution, targeting based on his religion, nationality, or political beliefs, lack of adequate medical care in an Indian prison, and alleged kidnapping were all rejected by the Belgian court. The court ruled these arguments as “irrelevant” and unsubstantiated in the context of his extradition to India in connection with the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case. 

Details

Choksi,( 66), who holds Indian and Antigua-Barbuda nationality, has been in custody in Antwerp since April 2025. Officials familiar with the case said the ruling strengthens India’s bid for his extradition but noted that he can appeal the Court of Appeal’s preliminary judgment before the Belgian Supreme Court within 15 days, potentially prolonging the legal process.  

Read Also
Mehul Choksi Extradition: See Inside Photos Of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail Cell Where Fugitive Will...
article-image

Choksi had argued that the Belgium government could not extradite him without being held internationally liable. He claimed he would face blatant denial of justice, torture, inhuman treatment, and politically motivated trials in India. He also alleged that Indian authorities had kidnapped him in Antigua, challenging the legality of the extradition process.

FPJ Shorts
Jharkhand: 5 Gangsters, Including Woman, Arrested In Ranchi; 3 Pakistan-Made Pistols Seized
Jharkhand: 5 Gangsters, Including Woman, Arrested In Ranchi; 3 Pakistan-Made Pistols Seized
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov Accuses West Of Turning Ukraine Into ‘Anti-Russia’, Says Moscow Must Never Again Trust Western Agreements
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov Accuses West Of Turning Ukraine Into ‘Anti-Russia’, Says Moscow Must Never Again Trust Western Agreements
UK PM Keir Starmer Welcomes US Sanctions On Russia’s Rosneft And Lukoil, Calls For End To Ukraine Bloodshed And Putin’s Aggression
UK PM Keir Starmer Welcomes US Sanctions On Russia’s Rosneft And Lukoil, Calls For End To Ukraine Bloodshed And Putin’s Aggression
Sensex Soars Over 700 Points, Nifty Crosses 26,000 Mark – Why Indian Markets Are Rising Today | Explained
Sensex Soars Over 700 Points, Nifty Crosses 26,000 Mark – Why Indian Markets Are Rising Today | Explained

Choksi’s claim of being kidnapped in Antigua by Indian authorities in may 2021, which he argued involved forcible transfer to Dominica and then India, was a central point in his Belgian extradition proceedings. He submitted multiple documents, including INTERPOL Files Control Commission (CCF) submissions from 2018 to 2022, to support his allegation.  

However, the Belgian court confirmed that Choksi, who holds Indian and Antigua-Barbuda nationality, is regarded as a foreigner under Belgian law and is subject to extradition in accordance with the Belgian Extradition Act of 1874. The court further ruled that there was insufficient evidence to support his kidnapping claim, observing that the documents submitted were inconclusive and conditional, with no direct proof that Choksi had been abducted by Indian authorities. It dismissed the kidnapping allegation, stating that it did not affect the validity of the extradition process. 

Read Also
'Cotton Mat, Shower Area & 3 Meals A Day': How PNB Fraud Case Accused Mehul Choksi Will Be Kept In...
article-image

The court also found that documents submitted by Choksi and his legal team were deemed inadequate to demonstrate any real or imminent risk to his life or safety. Claims of a politically motivated trial or violation of his right to a fair trial in Indian jail were also found unsubstantiated, with references to media coverage and NGO reports considered irrelevant to his specific case.  

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had requested Choksi’s extradition based on two arrest warrants issued by the Special Judge at the CBI, Greater Mumbai, on May 23, 2018, and June 15, 2021. Charges include criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, fraud, destruction of evidence, forgery, obtaining illegal gratification, and criminal misconduct by an official.

The Chamber of Accusation at the Court of Appeals, in its October 17, 2025 order, confirmed that all offences listed in India’s extradition request, except “causing disappearance of evidence”are recognised as criminal offences under Belgian law, satisfying the conditions of the Belgian Extradition Act of 1874.    

Read Also
PNB Fraud Case: 'Mehul Choksi Doesn't Want To Come To India,' Says ED
article-image

Choksi had contended that his extradition to India would expose him to serious risks, including threats to his life, torture, and inhuman or degrading treatment. He also claimed that the proceedings against him were politically motivated and that he could be targeted based on his religion, nationality, or political beliefs. Additionally, Choksi argued that his right to a fair trial could be violated due to alleged media bias and the purported lack of independence of the Indian judiciary, and that some charges might fall under non-extraditable categories, including military or fiscal offenses.

Choksi also claimed that it would be impossible for him to receive adequate medical care for his fragile physical and mental health in an Indian prison.

However, the Belgian court also examined assurances provided by Indian authorities regarding Choksi’s detention arrangements. According to the details submitted, he would be lodged in Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, in Barrack No. 12, which comprises two cells with private sanitation facilities and a total area of about 46 square metres. He would be moved only for medical reasons or court appearances and would remain under judicial supervision rather than investigative custody.

Read Also
Insider Trading Breach: SEBI Orders Attachments Of Bank Accounts, Shares & Mutual Fund Holdings Of...
article-image

The court observed that these conditions are sufficient to safeguard Choksi’s rights, ensuring that he would not be subjected to violence, torture, or inhuman treatment, while maintaining his access to a fair trial.  

Choksi, who has been in custody in Antwerp since April 2025, retains the right to challenge the verdict before the Belgian Supreme Court within 15 days. The appeal, if filed, is expected to prolong the extradition process, though officials said the latest ruling has considerably strengthened India’s efforts to secure his return to face trial in the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dubai-Based Handler Mohammed Salim Sheikh Deported, Arrested By Mumbai Crime Branch In Salim Dola...

Dubai-Based Handler Mohammed Salim Sheikh Deported, Arrested By Mumbai Crime Branch In Salim Dola...

Maharashtra: 6 Held As Student Dies After Assault During Freshers' Party At Latur College

Maharashtra: 6 Held As Student Dies After Assault During Freshers' Party At Latur College

Khushi Mukherjee Viral Video: Ex-Splitsvilla Contestant & Actress Throws Firecrackers On Road After...

Khushi Mukherjee Viral Video: Ex-Splitsvilla Contestant & Actress Throws Firecrackers On Road After...

Fugitive Diamond Trader Mehul Choksi Suffers Setback As Belgian Court Deems Extradition Arguments...

Fugitive Diamond Trader Mehul Choksi Suffers Setback As Belgian Court Deems Extradition Arguments...

Mumbai Weather Update: City To See Sunny Skies With Occasional Rain Showers; AQI Remains Poor At...

Mumbai Weather Update: City To See Sunny Skies With Occasional Rain Showers; AQI Remains Poor At...