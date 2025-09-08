'Cotton Mat, Shower Area & 3 Meals A Day': How PNB Fraud Case Accused Mehul Choksi Will Be Kept In Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail - MHA Shares Details

Mehul Choksi | (Photo Courtesy: X/Altered by FPJ)

Mumbai: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given detailed assurances to Belgian authorities about the conditions under which fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi would be housed if extradited to India. The letter, addressed to Belgium’s Ministry of Justice and judicial bodies, outlines where and how Choksi will be kept, seeking to address concerns over human rights and custodial standards as his extradition proceedings move forward in Antwerp.

Choksi To Be Lodged In Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail

According to the MHA, Choksi will be lodged in Barrack No. 12 of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, a segregated unit earmarked for non-violent economic offenders. The barrack, which can house up to six detainees, is currently unoccupied. Each prisoner will be given at least three square metres of personal space, in line with international standards.

Pillow & Blanket To Be Provided To Choksi

The government’s letter specifies the facilities Choksi will receive. Sleeping arrangements include a thick cotton mat, pillow, bedsheet and blanket, with the option of a bed based on medical recommendation. Each cell has windows, fans and attached sanitation facilities, including a flush toilet, wash basin and shower area. Drinking water is supplied continuously by the municipal system, while cells undergo routine cleaning and pest control.

On the food front, detainees receive three meals daily, with provision for medical or dietary needs. A jail canteen allows the purchase of fruits and snacks. Prisoners also get daily outdoor exercise in an open yard, with indoor recreation such as board games, yoga, and meditation. Access to a library is also assured.

24x7 Medical Assistance Assured

Medical care is a central part of the assurance. The barrack is serviced by a 24x7 medical unit with six doctors, nursing staff, pharmacists, and laboratory support. A 20-bed prison hospital with ICU capacity is available inside, while referrals can be made to Mumbai’s Sir J.J. Hospital, three kilometres away. The government has also promised to consider Choksi’s existing medical history, ensuring he receives necessary treatment and therapies free of cost.

Tight Security Round The Clock

Surveillance and security will remain tight. The barrack is under constant CCTV monitoring and staffed round the clock. Overcrowding, violence and extortion are ruled out, according to the MHA. Choksi will have regular access to lawyers, weekly family visits and the use of telephone and video-conferencing facilities.

The assurances, vetted with the Maharashtra government and prison authorities, also highlight training for prison staff, judicial oversight and monitoring by the National and State Human Rights Commissions.

Likely Extradition Soon

These commitments form part of India’s extradition request in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s case against Choksi, accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud. Belgian courts will now weigh these guarantees before deciding whether to surrender him to India.

Choksi, arrested in Belgium in April, faces charges under multiple sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. His potential return to India hinges not only on legal grounds but also on whether the detention conditions outlined by New Delhi meet European human rights standards.