 'Cotton Mat, Shower Area & 3 Meals A Day': How PNB Fraud Case Accused Mehul Choksi Will Be Kept In Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail - MHA Shares Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Cotton Mat, Shower Area & 3 Meals A Day': How PNB Fraud Case Accused Mehul Choksi Will Be Kept In Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail - MHA Shares Details

'Cotton Mat, Shower Area & 3 Meals A Day': How PNB Fraud Case Accused Mehul Choksi Will Be Kept In Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail - MHA Shares Details

According to the MHA, Mehul Choksi will be lodged in Barrack No. 12 of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, a segregated unit earmarked for non-violent economic offenders. The barrack, which can house up to six detainees, is currently unoccupied. Each prisoner will be given at least three square metres of personal space, in line with international standards.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Mehul Choksi | (Photo Courtesy: X/Altered by FPJ)

Mumbai: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given detailed assurances to Belgian authorities about the conditions under which fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi would be housed if extradited to India. The letter, addressed to Belgium’s Ministry of Justice and judicial bodies, outlines where and how Choksi will be kept, seeking to address concerns over human rights and custodial standards as his extradition proceedings move forward in Antwerp.

Choksi To Be Lodged In Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail

According to the MHA, Choksi will be lodged in Barrack No. 12 of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, a segregated unit earmarked for non-violent economic offenders. The barrack, which can house up to six detainees, is currently unoccupied. Each prisoner will be given at least three square metres of personal space, in line with international standards.

Read Also
PNB Fraud Case: India Gives Formal Assurance To Belgium On Mehul Choksi's Detention Conditions
article-image

Pillow & Blanket To Be Provided To Choksi

FPJ Shorts
Ganesh Visarjan Woes In Pune: Nirmalya Kalash In Place, Yet Floral Waste Hits Rivers & Lakes (VIDEO)
Ganesh Visarjan Woes In Pune: Nirmalya Kalash In Place, Yet Floral Waste Hits Rivers & Lakes (VIDEO)
BHU Dental College Appears Twice In NIRF 2025 Rankings, Raising Data Accuracy Concerns; Internal Inquiry Underway
BHU Dental College Appears Twice In NIRF 2025 Rankings, Raising Data Accuracy Concerns; Internal Inquiry Underway
Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's Dehradun- What Happens Next Will Shock You
Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's Dehradun- What Happens Next Will Shock You
SpiceJet Sees ₹234 Crore Net Loss Amid Geopolitical Tensions, International Airspace Restrictions Hit Leisure Travel Demand
SpiceJet Sees ₹234 Crore Net Loss Amid Geopolitical Tensions, International Airspace Restrictions Hit Leisure Travel Demand

The government’s letter specifies the facilities Choksi will receive. Sleeping arrangements include a thick cotton mat, pillow, bedsheet and blanket, with the option of a bed based on medical recommendation. Each cell has windows, fans and attached sanitation facilities, including a flush toilet, wash basin and shower area. Drinking water is supplied continuously by the municipal system, while cells undergo routine cleaning and pest control.

On the food front, detainees receive three meals daily, with provision for medical or dietary needs. A jail canteen allows the purchase of fruits and snacks. Prisoners also get daily outdoor exercise in an open yard, with indoor recreation such as board games, yoga, and meditation. Access to a library is also assured.

24x7 Medical Assistance Assured

Medical care is a central part of the assurance. The barrack is serviced by a 24x7 medical unit with six doctors, nursing staff, pharmacists, and laboratory support. A 20-bed prison hospital with ICU capacity is available inside, while referrals can be made to Mumbai’s Sir J.J. Hospital, three kilometres away. The government has also promised to consider Choksi’s existing medical history, ensuring he receives necessary treatment and therapies free of cost.

Tight Security Round The Clock

Surveillance and security will remain tight. The barrack is under constant CCTV monitoring and staffed round the clock. Overcrowding, violence and extortion are ruled out, according to the MHA. Choksi will have regular access to lawyers, weekly family visits and the use of telephone and video-conferencing facilities.

The assurances, vetted with the Maharashtra government and prison authorities, also highlight training for prison staff, judicial oversight and monitoring by the National and State Human Rights Commissions.

Read Also
PNB Loan Fraud Case: India Sends High-Level Delegation To Belgium For Mehul Choksi's Extradition...
article-image

Likely Extradition Soon

These commitments form part of India’s extradition request in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s case against Choksi, accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud. Belgian courts will now weigh these guarantees before deciding whether to surrender him to India.

Choksi, arrested in Belgium in April, faces charges under multiple sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. His potential return to India hinges not only on legal grounds but also on whether the detention conditions outlined by New Delhi meet European human rights standards.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Cotton Mat, Shower Area & 3 Meals A Day': How PNB Fraud Case Accused Mehul Choksi Will Be Kept In...

'Cotton Mat, Shower Area & 3 Meals A Day': How PNB Fraud Case Accused Mehul Choksi Will Be Kept In...

Maharashtra Rains: Water Levels In Nathsagar Reservoir Rise Causing Overflow, Jayakwadi Dam Gates...

Maharashtra Rains: Water Levels In Nathsagar Reservoir Rise Causing Overflow, Jayakwadi Dam Gates...

Railways Open Bids For Prime Mumbai Land Parcels; Total Reserve Price Set At ₹8,000 Crore

Railways Open Bids For Prime Mumbai Land Parcels; Total Reserve Price Set At ₹8,000 Crore

Mumbai Crime: 40-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death With Stick By 21-Year-Old In Malvani

Mumbai Crime: 40-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death With Stick By 21-Year-Old In Malvani

'Enforce GR, Issue Kunbi Certificates To Marathas Before Sep 17': Maratha Quota Activist Manoj...

'Enforce GR, Issue Kunbi Certificates To Marathas Before Sep 17': Maratha Quota Activist Manoj...