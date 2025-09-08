IN PICS: Mumbai Celebrates Eid-e-Milad As Thousands Join Processions Marking Prophet Muhammad’s 1,500th Birth Anniversary | FPJ| Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Thousands of Muslims took part in Eid-e-Milad processions on Monday across Mumbai to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. While Eid-e-Milad was officially observed on Friday, the processions were held two days later due to the ongoing Ganeshotsav festivities, which concluded on Saturday.

This year's celebrations held special significance, as they marked the 1,500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Streets across several parts of the city witnessed vibrant processions, devotional chants, and displays of unity and faith.

The celebration of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi at Mahim Dargah in Mumbai took place on September 8, with visuals capturing scenes of devotion and enthusiastic community involvement on Monday.

This year, the Muslim community opted to shift the main Eid-e-Milad processions to September 8 in an effort to maintain communal harmony, as Anant Chaturdashi, a significant Hindu festival, was observed on September 6. The adjustment was made to prevent any overlap or disruption between the two major religious events.

To facilitate the smooth observance of both festivals, the Maharashtra government officially rescheduled the public holiday for Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts from Friday, September 5, to Monday, September 8.

This decision was announced through a notification issued by the Department of General Administration, released on Wednesday. The circular, issued in the name of the Governor of Maharashtra and signed by Deputy Secretary Dilip Deshpande, emphasised that the move was made "in the spirit of brotherhood", allowing both communities to celebrate peacefully.

Although the public holiday and processions were officially shifted, early celebrations and prayers began earlier at key locations like Mahim Dargah, highlighting Mumbai’s spirit of unity and communal harmony during festive times.