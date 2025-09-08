Eid-E-Milad 2025: Traffic Diversions Announced In Mumbai, Check Alternate Routes

FPJ

Mumbai: To ensure smooth vehicular movement and the safety of pedestrians, Mumbai Police has announced extensive traffic diversions and road closures across South and Central Mumbai on the occasion of Eid-E-Milad. The grand religious procession will pass through several key routes, beginning at Khilafat House in Byculla and ending at Mastan Talav.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Traffic, Prashant Pardeshi, issued the order under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, directing commuters to follow diversions and avoid restricted zones.

Roads to be Closed

Traffic restrictions will begin from 12 pm on Monday, 8 September, until the completion of the procession. Key affected routes include:

Byculla Division: Dr. B.A. Road (Southbound), Byculla Bridge, Seth Mothisha Junction, Love Lane, Dr. Mascarenhas Road, and Balvantsingh Dhodi Marg.

Nagpada Division: Bapurao Jagtap Marg, N.M. Joshi Marg, Byculla Station Road, Maulana Azad Road, Dimtimkar Road, Pais Street, and Mirza Galib Marg.

Pydhonie Division: Mohammad Ali Road, Ibrahim Rahimtulla Marg, Chimana Butcher Street, Undria Street, and S.V.P. Marg.

Azad Maidan Division: Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg, Dr. D.N. Road, and Abdul Rahman Street.

Kalbadevi Division: Teen Batti Circle, C.P. Tank, and adjoining roads.

Alternate Routes for Commuters

Mumbai Police has advised motorists to use alternative roads to avoid congestion:

For South Mumbai: Use P. D’Mello Road, Carnac Bunder, and Barrister Nath Pai Marg.

For Northbound Traffic: Diversions via Nesbit Junction, Sayajirao Silam Flyover (Y Bridge), and Sane Guruji Marg will be in place.

For Central to South Mumbai: Commuters are urged to use Eastern Freeway, JJ Flyover, or Marine Drive routes.

No-Parking Zones

In addition to closures, no-parking restrictions will be enforced from 6 pm on Sunday, 7 September along several roads, including:

Love Lane, Byculla Station Road, Maulana Azad Road, Sir JJ Road, Mirza Ghalib Marg, Duncan Road, Abdul Rahman Street, Dimtimkar Road, and Ibrahim Rahimtulla Marg.

Police have appealed to citizens to cooperate and plan their travel in advance to avoid delays.

Advisory to Citizens

The traffic police have urged motorists, bus operators, and local commuters to avoid restricted stretches and instead opt for designated diversions. Those attending the procession have been asked to follow police instructions to ensure a safe and smooth celebration.