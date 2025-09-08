Mumbai Politics: Major Setback For BJP In Ulhasnagar As Omie Kalani’s Team Joins Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Ahead Of Civic Polls

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (L) & Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (R) | ANI

Former MLA Pappu Kalani’s son, Omie Kalani, and his party, Team Omie Kalani (TOK), a key local political outfit, have joined hands with the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) ahead of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) elections.

Setback for BJP in Mahayuti Stronghold

Political analysts said the development is a setback for the BJP, as the Shinde Sena is part of the Mahayuti alliance.

TOK’s Changing Fortunes

TOK earlier had 21 corporators in the UMC; however, six of them had defected to the BJP. Notably, during the Lok Sabha elections, TOK had extended support to MP Shrikant Shinde, who went on to win with a comfortable margin.

Alliance Announced at Kalani Mahal

The alliance was formally announced at a joint press conference at Kalani Mahal in Ulhasnagar in the presence of senior Shiv Sena leaders Rajendra Chaudhary, Bhullar Maharaj, and Arun Ashan. TOK was represented by party president Omie Kalani along with Narendra Kumari, Manoj Lassi, Sumit Chakraborty, and Kamlesh Nikam.

Defections to BJP Confirmed

TOK spokesperson Manoj Lassi confirmed that six of the party’s former corporators had left and joined the BJP.

Why TOK Chose Shinde Sena

Political observers noted that despite TOK’s earlier attempts to align with the BJP, the move was rejected, leading to five corporators crossing over to the BJP. This weakened TOK, prompting it to forge an alliance with the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction).

‘Friendship Alliance’ Recalled

Speaking at the press conference, Omie Kalani recalled that TOK had supported MP Shrikant Shinde in the Lok Sabha polls under what he termed a “friendship alliance” (Dosti Ka Gatbandhan). He announced that TOK would now formally ally with Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena in the run-up to the municipal elections.

Political Implications in Ulhasnagar

The development has stirred political debate, as Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), despite being in power with the BJP at the state and national levels, has now partnered with TOK a group long seen as a rival to the BJP in Ulhasnagar.