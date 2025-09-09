Eid-E-Milad: Over 50 BEST Bus Routes Diverted Across Mumbai To Manage Heavy Rush; Check Details | FPJ

On the occasion of Eid-E-Milad on Monday, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking diverted, curtailed, or cancelled over 50 bus routes across Mumbai to manage the heavy rush on road.

According to BEST, the affected routes spanned major parts of the city including Byculla, Malvani, Sion, Andheri, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Mira Road, and Dahisar. Key roads such as 90 Feet Road, LBS Road, B.A. Ambedkar Road, S.V. Road, and Hanuman Road witnessed temporary route diversions as part of traffic regulation measures.

In the Byculla area, buses like A-1, A-2, A-3, A-5, and 11 were rerouted via Sane Guruji Marg and JJ Flyover due to congestion. Similarly, in Malvani, heavy crowd presence led to the diversion of routes 359, 458, 241, 207, and 256 through Shivaji Nagar Depot and other local streets.

In Andheri, buses operating on routes 4, 84, 202, and 203 were either curtailed or diverted, while routes 433, 329, 470, and 488 were redirected via Chedda Nagar and the Santacruz–Chembur Link Road (SCLR) due to heavy traffic on LBS Road.

The Mira Road–Naya Nagar area also saw changes, with routes 710 and 499 curtailed at Golden Nest and diverted through Mira Road Station. Meanwhile, in Kalbadevi, high pedestrian traffic prompted rerouting of major city buses including 5, 9, 15, 14, 134, and A-124 via JJ Flyover and Maulana Shaukat Ali Road. To manage the situation effectively.