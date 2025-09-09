Thane: Chlorine Gas Leak At STEM Water Supply Centre In Bhiwandi; Five Employees Hospitalised

Representative Image | Pinterest

Thane: A sudden leak of chlorine gas occurred at the STEM Authority water supply centre in the Temghar area of Bhiwandi early Tuesday morning, causing respiratory issues for five employees. The affected workers were immediately hospitalised, with three discharged after treatment and two still under observation. Authorities have assured that their condition is stable.

The STEM water supply centre in Temghar serves as a crucial facility providing a combined water supply to Bhiwandi, Thane, and the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation areas. Around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, chlorine gas, used for water purification, began leaking from the centre. Employees attempted to control the leak but started experiencing breathing difficulties and coughing as the leak worsened, as reported by Loksatta.

Following the incident, teams from the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation’s fire brigade, disaster management department, municipal officials, and Shantinagar police swiftly arrived at the scene. The affected area was sealed off to prevent any harm to the surrounding community. Residents in nearby localities were also advised to stay alert and cautious.

The prompt response helped contain the situation, and medical treatment has been provided to the affected employees. The Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation continues to monitor the situation closely to prevent any further risks.

In another news story from Thane district, a major fire broke out early Tuesday morning at the well-known KGN Biryani Shop located on Kalyan Shilphata Road near Lodha Palava in Dombivli, causing panic among residents and commuters during peak office hours.

The blaze reportedly started around 7:00 am, with thick black smoke seen billowing from the premises. Eyewitnesses and passersby raised alarms about the incident. Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to bring the situation under control after an intense battle with the fire. As of now, there are no reports of casualties, though an assessment of property damage is underway. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

