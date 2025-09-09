 Mumbra Tragedy: 62-Year-Old Woman Killed, Daughter-in-Law Injured In Building Collapse
According to RDMC officials, a portion of the terrace room’s external concrete structure gave way, falling on the two women. Locals rushed to the spot and alerted the authorities.

NK GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 07:15 PM IST
A 62-year-old woman died, and her daughter-in-law sustained injuries after a portion of a concrete structure outside a building collapsed in Mumbra on Tuesday at 12:36 AM.

The deceased has been identified as Nahid Jainnudin Jamali (62), while the injured has been identified as her daughter-in-law Ilma Jamali (26). Both were residents of Doulat Nagar, Kausa, Mumbra.

Incident Details

The collapse occurred at Lucky Compound in the Kausa area near Kabarstan, where a 25-year-old ground-plus-three-storey building, including a terrace room, is located. According to RDMC officials, a portion of the terrace room’s external concrete structure gave way, falling on the two women. Locals rushed to the spot and alerted the authorities.

Both victims were taken to a nearby private hospital, where Nahid Jamali was declared dead on arrival, while Ilma Jamali is undergoing treatment.

Emergency Response

The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) reached the spot with a pickup and rescue vehicle. Officials from the encroachment department, ward office, and city engineering team also rushed to the site.

A civic official said the residents were evacuated as a precaution, and the affected room was sealed. Since no one was permitted to stay inside the damaged portion of the building, residents shifted to their relatives’ homes for temporary shelter.

The fire brigade and disaster management teams also removed the window grill of the affected room as part of safety measures. Further action is being taken by the Mumbra ward office of TMC.

Police Statement

Anil Shinde, Senior Police Inspector of Mumbra Police Station, said,
"The victim and the injured were returning home when a portion of the concrete structure outside the building collapsed on them. So far, we have registered an Accidental Death Report, and further investigation is underway."

