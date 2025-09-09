NCP Leader Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Amol Gaikwad Makes Explosive Revelations In Crime Branch Interrogation, Key Revelations About Shubham Lonkar

File photo of Baba Siddique | ANI

Mumbai: In a major twist in the murder case of late NCP leader Baba Siddique, arrested accused Amol Gaikwad has made several shocking disclosures during his interrogation by the Mumbai Crime Branch. Gaikwad admitted that he was in constant touch with Shubham Lonkar, the alleged mastermind and wanted accused in the case, through dabba calling and the Signal app — methods specifically chosen to make police tracking of their locations difficult.

Former MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui has strongly criticized the handling of the probe into gangster Anmol Bishnoi’s extradition, alleging that the Mumbai Police is deliberately dragging its feet and “trying to protect someone.”

Speaking to reporters, Siddiqui claimed, “I was personally called for a meeting, but when I reached, the concerned officer himself was not present. DCP Raj Tilak Roshan kept me waiting outside his office for 60 minutes. The investigation so far is not moving in the right direction. It now feels as if the police want to shield someone.”

When asked whether Anmol Bishnoi would be brought to India, Siddiqui alleged that DCP Roshan responded jokingly, “How can we tell you? If we do, Anmol Bishnoi will be alerted.”

Siddiqui was accompanied by senior lawyer Pradeep Gharat, who also represents him in the matter. Gharat told FPJ that through an RTI application, they had sought details of the extradition process of wanted accused Anmol Bishnoi. However, Mumbai Police refused to provide details, citing the information as “confidential and not answerable.”

An appeal hearing on the matter was held today before DCP Raj Tilak Roshan, but according to Siddiqui and Gharat, the authorities failed to provide a satisfactory explanation. When contacted for a response, DCP Roshan told FPJ, “No comments.”

This development raises fresh questions about the transparency of the extradition process and the seriousness with which the police is pursuing the high-profile accused.

According to the investigation, between October 1 and October 12, 2024, Gaikwad was frequently in contact with Praveen Lonkar, brother of Shubham Lonkar. It was during this period that detailed planning for Baba Siddique’s murder took place. After the killing, communication briefly stopped, but once Shubham Lonkar fled to Canada, the contact between the two resumed.

A senior officer confirmed that even weeks before Gaikwad’s arrest, he had been using dabba calling and Signal app to communicate with Shubham Lonkar. However, despite continuous efforts, the agencies have not been able to trace Shubham’s exact location.

Sources further revealed that Gaikwad played a crucial role in the July 2025 murder of Punjab textile trader Sanjay Verma, allegedly at the behest of Shubham Lonkar. Gaikwad reportedly arranged shelter and provided logistical support to the shooters involved. His name has been included in the FIR in the Punjab case, and the Punjab Police is now seeking his custody. Officials confirmed that a Punjab Police team will arrive in Mumbai this week to request Gaikwad’s custody from the Crime Branch.

