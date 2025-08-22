Sessions Court Grants Bail To Panvel Resident Accused Of Trying To Take Over Late Baba Siddique’s Mobile Number

Late NCP leader Baba Siddique | File

Mumbai: The sessions court on Thursday granted bail to Panvel resident Vivek Sabharwal alias Amit, booked for allegedly attempting to become the authorised signatory of late NCP leader Baba Siddique’s mobile number.

Court Cites No Further Detention Needed in Siddique Phone Case

The court said there is no need for his further detention as he is ready to co-operate with the probe and his six phones have already been seized. Siddique’s family had kept the mobile activated as the same was connected to the ongoing business operations. However, it was claimed that an unknown person had created a fake email id of Siddique’s wife and tried to become the authorised owner. Sabharwal’s lawyer Tushar Lavhate had contested the claim saying it’s impossible to forge Aadhaar, PAN card of a deceased person as post death all government documents get cancelled. The investigating officer said there is possibility of repetition of crime and tampering of evidence if released on bail.