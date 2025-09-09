BMC Awards ₹89 Crore Contract For Mumbai Coastal Road Maintenance, Promenade And Open Spaces Development Underway | FPJ

With the entire Mumbai Coastal Road (MCR) now open to traffic round the clock, the BMC has awarded a Rs. 89 crore contract for the operation and maintenance of the stretch from Marine Drive to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL). The contractor will manage its upkeep over the next five years, translating to an annual spend of around 1.5 crore per month dedicated solely to maintaining this ambitious infrastructure project.

Round-the-Clock Coastal Road Operations

The BMC fully opened the MCR on August 15, allowing smooth traffic flow on both carriageways. Alongside the road opening, a 5.25-kilometre stretch of the 7.5 km-long seafront promenade inspired by the iconic Marine Drive has been opened to the public. In a further boost to the city’s public infrastructure, Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RIL) has been entrusted with the development of 70 hectares of open space along the MCR. The project, estimated to cost Rs. 400 crore, will include parks, gardens, cycling tracks, and other public amenities.

Maintenance Contract Details

At present, the work on the Coastal Road is managed by Larsen & Toubro (L&T). Currently, commuters do not have to pay any toll for traveling on the coastal road. Meanwhile, the BMC has awarded the Coastal Road maintenance contract to the lowest bidder, M/s Tap Turbo Engineers Pvt. Ltd. "The scope includes daily cleaning of control center floors and restrooms, quarterly tunnel wall cleaning, debris removal, and maintenance of CCTV, lighting, road markings, and drainage. It also covers pest control, external building cleaning, upkeep of HVAC systems and equipment, operation of internet and emergency communication systems, and supply of spare parts," said a senior civic official.

The Coastal Road project features a 10.58-km, 8-lane expressway connecting Worli to Marine Drive, developed at a total cost of Rs. 13,984 crore. This new route has been a major boon for motorists, slashing travel time between Bandra and Marine Drive to just 10-12 minutes. The road has reduced travel time by 70% and fuel consumption by 34%, claims BMC.

Parking Facilities in Progress

The civic body is also developing underground parking facilities at key locations Bhulabhai Desai Marg, Haji Ali (1,200 vehicles), Worli Dairy (200 vehicles), and Worli Seaface (200 vehicles). Of these, the two facilities at Worli have already been completed.