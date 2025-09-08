 Mumbai News: MahaRERA Resolves Over 5200 Complaints, Easing Tensions Amongst Home Buyers
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: MahaRERA Resolves Over 5200 Complaints, Easing Tensions Amongst Home Buyers

Mumbai News: MahaRERA Resolves Over 5200 Complaints, Easing Tensions Amongst Home Buyers

From October 2024 to July 2025, MahaRERA resolved 5,267 complaints, hearing both new and pending cases, significantly reducing the backlog and providing justice to home buyers amidst ongoing project issues.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: MahaRERA Resolves Over 5200 Complaints, Easing Tensions Amongst Home Buyers |

Mumbai: Home buyers dealing with problems such as project delays, quality concerns, and breaches of contract terms have a good news. From October 2024 to July 2025, MahaRERA has resolved 5267 complaints, delivering justice to numerous consumers. Furthermore, all complaints submitted by July 2025 have been addressed first, or hearing dates have been scheduled for them. As a result, the quantity of unresolved cases has decreased considerably.

From October 2024 to July 2025, a total of 3,743 complaints were submitted to MahaRERA. During this time, MahaRERA resolved a cumulative total of 5,267 complaints by conducting hearings on both new and previously unresolved cases.

Also Watch

Behind this achievement is the planning and work ethic of MahaRERA Chairman Manoj Sainik, as well as members Mahesh Pathak and Ravindra Deshpande. He formulated and implemented a special policy to expedite the process of hearing complaints.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: MahaRERA Resolves Over 5200 Complaints, Easing Tensions Amongst Home Buyers
Mumbai News: MahaRERA Resolves Over 5200 Complaints, Easing Tensions Amongst Home Buyers
Govt Plans Relief Package For Exporters Hit By US Tariffs, GST Reform To Boost Economy & Ease Prices: Sitharaman
Govt Plans Relief Package For Exporters Hit By US Tariffs, GST Reform To Boost Economy & Ease Prices: Sitharaman
Jerusalem Bus Station Shooting: Several Killed After Unknown Assailants Open Fire At Ramot Junction
Jerusalem Bus Station Shooting: Several Killed After Unknown Assailants Open Fire At Ramot Junction
GST 2.0: Consumers To Witness Reduced Food Prices, Staples Will Now Be More Affordable
GST 2.0: Consumers To Witness Reduced Food Prices, Staples Will Now Be More Affordable

Total status of complaints with MahaRERA

Since MahaRERA's establishment in May 2017, 30,833 complaints were filed, with 23,726 resolved. Of these, 79% pertain to 3,523 pre-MahaRERA projects (23,661 complaints), while 21% concern 2,269 post-MahaRERA projects (6,218 complaints). Currently, 51,481 projects are registered, with complaints against 5,792 projects.

Read Also
Mumbai: MahaRERA Orders ₹90 Crore Recovery From Worli's Palais Royale Promoter Honest Shelters...
article-image

Buying a house is a significant investment, but buyers often encounter issues such as delayed possession, poor quality, and lack of promised amenities. MahaRERA’s primary role is to protect customer interests, focusing on prompt redressal of complaints.

To minimize future issues, MahaRERA has implemented strict scrutiny during project registration, evaluated by three groups covering legal, financial, and technical aspects. A project only receives a registration number after meeting all requirements in this thorough review process. These measures enhance customer investment security and are expected to decrease future project-related problems.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: MahaRERA Resolves Over 5200 Complaints, Easing Tensions Amongst Home Buyers

Mumbai News: MahaRERA Resolves Over 5200 Complaints, Easing Tensions Amongst Home Buyers

'Cotton Mat, Shower Area & 3 Meals A Day': How PNB Fraud Case Accused Mehul Choksi Will Be Kept In...

'Cotton Mat, Shower Area & 3 Meals A Day': How PNB Fraud Case Accused Mehul Choksi Will Be Kept In...

Maharashtra Rains: Water Levels In Nathsagar Reservoir Rise Causing Overflow, Jayakwadi Dam Gates...

Maharashtra Rains: Water Levels In Nathsagar Reservoir Rise Causing Overflow, Jayakwadi Dam Gates...

Railways Open Bids For Prime Mumbai Land Parcels; Total Reserve Price Set At ₹8,000 Crore

Railways Open Bids For Prime Mumbai Land Parcels; Total Reserve Price Set At ₹8,000 Crore

Mumbai Crime: 40-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death With Stick By 21-Year-Old In Malvani

Mumbai Crime: 40-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death With Stick By 21-Year-Old In Malvani