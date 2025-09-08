Mumbai News: MahaRERA Resolves Over 5200 Complaints, Easing Tensions Amongst Home Buyers |

Mumbai: Home buyers dealing with problems such as project delays, quality concerns, and breaches of contract terms have a good news. From October 2024 to July 2025, MahaRERA has resolved 5267 complaints, delivering justice to numerous consumers. Furthermore, all complaints submitted by July 2025 have been addressed first, or hearing dates have been scheduled for them. As a result, the quantity of unresolved cases has decreased considerably.

From October 2024 to July 2025, a total of 3,743 complaints were submitted to MahaRERA. During this time, MahaRERA resolved a cumulative total of 5,267 complaints by conducting hearings on both new and previously unresolved cases.

Behind this achievement is the planning and work ethic of MahaRERA Chairman Manoj Sainik, as well as members Mahesh Pathak and Ravindra Deshpande. He formulated and implemented a special policy to expedite the process of hearing complaints.

Total status of complaints with MahaRERA

Since MahaRERA's establishment in May 2017, 30,833 complaints were filed, with 23,726 resolved. Of these, 79% pertain to 3,523 pre-MahaRERA projects (23,661 complaints), while 21% concern 2,269 post-MahaRERA projects (6,218 complaints). Currently, 51,481 projects are registered, with complaints against 5,792 projects.

Buying a house is a significant investment, but buyers often encounter issues such as delayed possession, poor quality, and lack of promised amenities. MahaRERA’s primary role is to protect customer interests, focusing on prompt redressal of complaints.

To minimize future issues, MahaRERA has implemented strict scrutiny during project registration, evaluated by three groups covering legal, financial, and technical aspects. A project only receives a registration number after meeting all requirements in this thorough review process. These measures enhance customer investment security and are expected to decrease future project-related problems.