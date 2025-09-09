Palghar News: Gas Leak At Aarti Drugs Plant In Tarapur MIDC Sparks Panic Among Residents | Pinterest

Palghar, Maharashtra: Panic gripped residents of Salwad and Shivajinagar on Monday evening after a gas leak at Aarti Drugs Ltd, located on Plot No. T-150 in the Tarapur MIDC industrial area.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. when hydrochloric acid (HCl) reportedly leaked during ongoing production processes, releasing dense fumes into the air. Several workers and nearby residents complained of burning eyes and throat irritation. The sudden spread of fumes caused many frightened residents of Shivajinagar to rush out of their homes.

Company safety officers acted swiftly to bring the situation under control, officials said. The Tarapur fire brigade and Boisar police also reached the site and helped stabilize conditions.

However, locals expressed anger, pointing out that this is not the first such incident at the plant. Just last year, a bromine gas leak from the same facility had raised similar concerns. “These repeated gas leaks are putting our lives at risk. We demand this factory be shut down immediately,” said one agitated resident, as protesters confronted the police near the site.

Authorities confirmed that the matter is under investigation and further safety measures will be reviewed.