 Mumbai News: NCP (SP) Seeks Criminal Case Against Fake Doctor In Santacruz Hospital ICU
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
Advocate Amol Matele | X

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) has raised a strong protest after reports surfaced that an unqualified doctor was appointed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of B.N. Desai Hospital in Santacruz, Mumbai. The party has demanded that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) immediately register a criminal case against the contractor responsible for deploying fake doctors.

Call for Criminal Action Against Contractor

Party state spokesperson and Mumbai Youth Congress President, Advocate Amol Matele, alleged that the private contractor and the doctor “played with the lives of patients.” He said, “Instead of managing ICUs with its own doctors, the BMC outsourced the service. Even after it was revealed that the doctor provided by the contractor was not registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), no strict action was taken.”

Allegations of Negligence and Forgery

Matele has demanded that the BMC file criminal cases against the contractor for cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery, use of forged documents, negligence causing harm or death, endangering life, and criminal conspiracy. He also called for the contractor to be permanently blacklisted and barred from receiving any future government contracts.
In a letter to the BMC Health Commissioner, Matele said the contractor not only sought financial gain but also put patients’ lives at risk. He alleged that such malpractice would not have been possible without the involvement of municipal officials and demanded a thorough inquiry to fix responsibility and punish those guilty.

Demand for Blacklisting Contractor

Matele further warned that if immediate action is not taken, the party will launch an agitation and “gherao” health department officials. “Playing with the lives of Mumbaikars cannot be tolerated. We will continue our fight until the culprits face the strictest punishment,” he asserted.

Warning of Agitation if No Action Taken

