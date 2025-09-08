Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Drugs Worth ₹13.83 Crore, 2 Passengers Arrested

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs officers in two separate cases have seized over 13 kg of smuggled drugs having illicit market value of approx Rs 13.83 crores. Two passengers have been arrested by the Customs for smuggling contraband.

According to the agency sources, on the basis of profiling, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) Mumbai, intercepted one passenger who had arrived from Bangkok on Monday.

"During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 11.83 kg of suspected hydroponic weed (marijuana), with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 11.83 crores. The narcotic substance was cleverly concealed inside the checked-in trolley bag carried by the passenger," said a Customs officer. The said passenger was then arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In another case, on the basis of specific intelligence, the Customs officers at CSMIA Mumbai intercepted and arrested one passenger who had arrived from Bangkok on Sunday. During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 2 kg of suspected hydroponic weed with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 2 crores. The narcotic substance was cleverly concealed inside the checked-in trolley bag carried by the passeng