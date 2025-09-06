Central Railway To Run 944 Festival Special Trains For Puja, Diwali And Chhath | Representational Image

To manage festive rush and ensure passenger convenience, Central Railway will operate 944 special train services across key routes during the upcoming Puja, Diwali and Chhath festivals. Services will connect Maharashtra with Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Kerala, and Karnataka between September and December 2025.

Pune–Hazrat Nizamuddin Specials (56 Services)

Two sets of weekly and bi-weekly superfast specials will connect Pune and Hazrat Nizamuddin with halts at Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, and Mathura.

Kolhapur–Mumbai CSMT Weekly Specials (20 Services)

These trains will run every Wednesday and Thursday via Miraj, Sangli, Karad, Satara, Pune and Lonavala.

Mumbai–Thiruvananthapuram Weekly Specials (20 Services)

From Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), these trains will cover the Konkan route through Ratnagiri, Madgaon, Mangalore, Ernakulam, and Kollam.

Pune–Sanganer Weekly Superfast (20 Services)

Trains will link Pune with Sanganer in Rajasthan, halting at Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota and Sawai Madhopur.

Short-Distance Festival Specials

Latur–Hadapsar (74 Services): Four days a week via Kurduwadi.

Daund–Kalaburagi (136 Services): Daily and bi-weekly unreserved trains.

LTT–Latur Weekly (20 Services): Weekly connection via Daund and Kurduwadi.

High-Demand Long-Distance Routes

CSMT–Gorakhpur (132 Services): Daily specials via Jhansi, Kanpur and Lucknow.

Pune–Gorakhpur (130 Services): Daily connection via Bhopal and Jhansi.

LTT–Danapur (134 Services): Daily service through Jabalpur and Prayagraj.

Pune–Danapur (134 Services): Daily train via Satna and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn.

Nagpur–Samastipur (20 Services): Weekly service through Gorakhpur and Muzaffarpur.

Other Weekly Specials

LTT–Nagpur (20 Services).

Nagpur–Pune (20 Services).

LTT–Sawantwadi Road (8 Services).

Booking Schedule

8th September 2025: Bookings open for trains 01491, 01418, 01417, 01463, 01433, 01179, 01429, 01430, 01079, 01415, 01209, 01210, 01207.

9th September 2025: Bookings open for trains 01483, 01143, 02139, 02140, 01449, 01007, 01008.

Reservation can be made at PR counters and on www.irctc.co.in. Timings at halts can be checked on NTES App or enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.