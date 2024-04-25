Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Nominates Varsha Gaikwad For North Central Mumbai Seat Amid Controversy

Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad | ANI

The Central Congress election committee has declared the name of Varsha Gaikwad as candidate for the North Central Mumbai seat. Varsha Gaikwad was disappointed after UBT Shivsena declared the name of Anil Desai from South Central Mumbai constituency. Gaikwad who is MLA and Mumbai Congress president was keen to contest election from South Central Mumbai because she has strong followers in Dharavi area.

She had expressed her displeasure openly and had meetings with the Central Congress leaders pertaining to this.

Ashish Shelar Refuses North Central Mumbai Seat, Ujjwal Nikam In Consideration

Congress received Mumbai North and Mumbai North Central seats in the MVA seat sharing formula. But was not getting a strong candidate in the area. BJP was also waiting for congress to declare its candidate. BJP has kept away Poonam Mahajan's name from the seat.

BJP wanted to pitted BJP Mumbai President, Ashish Shelar for North Central but he refused to contest. Name of Ujjwal Nikam, senior lawyer is also running in talks.