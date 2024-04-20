Mumbai Youth Congress Starts Sticker Campaign Against State & Union Govt

As Mumbai is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Mumbai Youth Congress has started a satirical sticker campaign against the state and union government’s “vikas”. Members of the youth congress pasted stickers across the city with the quote ‘Ha Majha Vikas’ to call out the inefficiencies of the government.

As both the political coalitions of Maharashtra- the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi have initiated campaigning for the upcoming parliamentary elections, the city’s youth congress members have come up with a unique campaign to oppose the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra and the National Democratic Alliance in the centre. Congress is pasting stickers at various locations across the city to spread awareness among the people about the government’s “claim of development”.

On Thursday, the youth wing of Mumbai Congress flagged off the campaign from Gokhale bridge in Andheri (West) which is a symbol of major blunder by the municipal corporation as the engineering plight caused misalignment of the bridge with the Barfiwala flyover. Members of Youth Congress pasted stickers of prime minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis with the quote “ha majha vikas”, meaning “this is our development”.

Sufiyan Haider, working president of Mumbai Youth Congress, said, “The six feet gap between the Gokhale bridge and the Barfiwala flyover is the prime example of the kind of blunder this government is carrying out in the name of vikas. This is a satirical campaign to taunt the government which talks about vikas all the time, but in reality there is no vikas.”

Along with the Gokhale bridge, Mumbai Youth Congress president Akhilesh Yadav and party members also pasted the stickers at Mulund toll booth and petrol pumps in Mumbadevi and Malad. In the coming days, the party will also include the coastal road and various other roads of the city in the campaign to pull a sharp satire on the government. The party also aims to spread the campaign across the city by pasting the stickers at all the petrol pumps in the city as a mark of protest against the rising fuel prices.

“The coastal road has already developed cracks in the span of months since it has been opened up. Although the construction work was not completed, it has been opened up only for the election purpose. We will paste these stickers across the city’s petrol pumps so that every time a person halts at the pump to get their vehicle refuelled, they will think about the rise in fuel prices,” said Haider.