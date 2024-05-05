Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Sending Threatening Email After Being Unable To Board BEST Bus

Representational image |

The BEST bus depot in Wadala received an email on Friday threatening to detonate a bomb planted in a BEST bus. In connection with this case, the ATS has arrested an individual from Nerul in Navi Mumbai. A police officer stated that the accused is a student who couldn't board the bus, so he sent the threatening email.

According to information received from the police, on Friday, an email was received at the office of the Wadala BEST depot, stating that a bomb has been planted on BEST bus number 512. As soon as this threatening email was received, Mumbai Police was informed about it. As soon as the police received the information, they obtained the location of the bus and found out that the bus was in Mulund.

The Mulund police completely emptied the bus and searched it with the help of a dog squad and bomb disposal team, but nothing was found.All investigative agencies have been put on high alert after receiving information about a bomb planted on a bus.

During this time, the Navi Mumbai ATS traced and apprehended the sender of the email from Nerul. The sender, identified as Harshit Mitesh Panwala (21), is a student studying in the 3rd year of B.Sc. in Radiology.A police officer stated that during the interrogation with the Panwala, he revealed that he works part-time in Vashi, hence he catches bus number 512 from Nerul to Vashi every day. The Panwala told the police that whenever the mentioned bus arrives, it's usually crowded, causing the bus driver not to stop at the designated stops.

He further explained that even if the bus stops, he cannot board it due to the heavy rush. On Friday, when the bus arrived, the Panwala couldn't board it due to excessive crowding, which led to his frustration. As a result, he sent a threatening email to the Wadala Best Depot.

The Navi Mumbai ATS has apprehended the suspect and handed over the case to the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai (RAK) Marg police for further investigation. The police have filed an FIR against Harshit Panwala under IPC sections 502(Sale of printed or engraved substance containing defamatory matter), 505(Statements conducing to public mischief), 506- 2(threatens to cause death, serious harm, or destruction of any property by fire), and various IT Acts, and are conducting further inquiry.

A police officer revealed that the BEST bus number 512, which runs daily from Mulund to Nerul and Nerul to Mulund, was often too crowded for the Panwala to board. The email received by the BEST depot had the sender's name as Harshit Patil, but when the sender was arrested, it was found out that his name was Harshit Panwala.