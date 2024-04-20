Mumbai: LT Marg Police Station Files FIR Against BEST Bus Driver Over Fatal Collision

Representational photo |

The Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg police station has filed a FIR against a BEST Bus driver for allegedly running over an unidentified individual, leading to the victim's demise. The incident reportedly occurred on January 17 when the driver collided with the man, who was subsequently taken to GT Hospital but succumbed to his injuries after initial treatment.

An officer stated, "We received a distress call regarding an unconscious man near Vardhanman Chowk. Our team transported him to the hospital where, despite receiving initial treatment, he was pronounced dead." Following inquiries in the vicinity, eyewitnesses disclosed that a bus had collided with the man near Metro Junction while he was crossing the road.

Accused Identified And Booked Under Various Sections

Identified as Ashish Salunke (24), the driver now faces charges under sections 279 (Rash Driving) and 304 (Death by Negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. However, the victim's identity remains unknown. Senior Police Inspector Dhaneshwar Wagh of LT Marg police expressed, "We are yet to establish the victim's identity. We are circulating his photos in the hope of prompt identification."

The authorities continue their investigation into the tragic incident, seeking justice for the victim and ensuring accountability for the accused driver.