Mumbai Viral Video Shows Reckless Driving By BEST Bus Driver On SoBo Roads; Traffic Police & BEST Assure Action

Mumbai: A video has gone viral on the internet showing some dangerous driving skills of a BEST driver on the roads of Mumbai. The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by a user 'Jitu' on March 29, has gained attention both from the Mumbaikars and the authorities as well.

Viral Video Shows Reckless Driving Of BEST Bus Driver

In the 3-second video clip, the BEST bus is seen jumping a red signal on a busy road in broad daylight. This doesn't end here, the driver can be seen manoeuvring the bus in the wrong direction and that too when a woman is seen crossing the road. He quickly slips away through the signal, taking the bus ahead in a possible attempt to reach the destination stop earlier than time.

The BEST Bus seen in the video shows the route number as A-124. The A-214 runs between the Worli Bus Depot to Colaba Bus Station. The bus navigates through major busy areas in SoBo including Tardeo, Bhindi Bazar and Bhuleshwar areas before concluding the journey by travelling through the Colaba area.

Netizens React To Viral Video

Netizens have reacted to the video demanding action against the recklessly driving bus driver. The X user who posted the video himself has tagged the Mumbai Police, BEST's official X handle along with the official handle of DGP Maharashtra and Mumbai's special commissioner IPS Deven Bharti.

Here are some reactions to the video:

Only privatisation can cure this disease.present BEST management is unable to control staff behaviour.many drivers drive at handcart speed, delaying commuters,causing long wait times,and many drive at break neck speed.there is no fear of any action in them — Ahmed (@ahmed2510bombay) March 30, 2024

Men in uniform & following laws/rules? Jk. 😄😄😄 pic.twitter.com/uM7HqxS4SZ — 😈 Truth_Sayer 😈 ( Modi Ka Parivar ) (@iTwistRules) March 29, 2024

Driver Bhau CM hai! Ata maji Satakli… — Being Presicely Specific (@NandaSusobhan) March 29, 2024

Mumbai Police & Traffic Police Respond To Viral Video

Not just the netizens, but this time, even the authorities have reacted to the viral video of the BEST bus. The Mumbai Police's official handle tagged Mumbai Traffic Police's official handle in their comment on the video in order to bring the video to the traffic police's attention. Later, the traffic police sought the exact location for executing the necessary action on the incident. "Please provide the exact location for necessary action," said Mumbai Traffic Police in its response.

Please provide the exact location for necessary action. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 29, 2024

BEST Assures Action Against Complaint

The BEST Undertaking finally responded to the viral video assuring necessary action being taken by the authorities in the matter. The public transport company shared an update saying the compliant has been forwarded to the Worli Depot Manager for further action. "The said compliant has been forwarded to concerned Worli Depot Manager for necessary action," said BEST in their response.

The said compliant has been forwarded to concerned Worli Depot Manager for necessary action. — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) March 29, 2024

However, there are no reports on the exact time and location of the incident. Also, there is no update received on the action taken by either the Mumbai Traffic Police or the BEST against the driver involved in the matter.