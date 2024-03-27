Mumbai: Chronic Delays Plague BEST Bus 115's Route On Tuesday

Hundreds of commuters traveling on Mumbai's 115 bus route experienced significant delays and frustration on Tuesday afternoon, with queues stretching nearly 30 minutes at CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus). The situation has sparked complaints from frequent commuter like Mahesh Kambale, 35, who emphasised the increasing waiting times on various routes, particularly in the afternoon.

Financial consultant Sudhir Sharma highlighted the extended waiting times, mentioning that commuters often wait up to 15 minutes for the 115 bus during the afternoon rush. He also noted a decrease in bus frequency on other routes like A-100 and A- 111 in recent days.

The 115 bus route, operating between CSMT and NCPA, offers both air-conditioned (AC) and non-AC buses. Despite the availability of taxis, which are more expensive and often reluctant to serve short distances, commuters find it challenging to rely on cabs for daily transportation needs.

The route serves numerous government and private offices, including frequent visitors to Mantralaya, further exacerbating the congestion during peak hours. According to a BEST official, while the proposed frequency during the morning rush hour is less than five minutes, with a total of 24 buses deployed, the afternoon frequency sees six non-AC and nine AC buses, totaling 15 buses.

When contacted, a BEST official said, " we will look in to matter."