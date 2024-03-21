Mumbai: Stone Thrown Shatters Back Glass Of BEST Bus, Passengers Unharmed

Representational photo |

The back glass of an air-conditioned BEST bus route number A-357 bus shattered when it made a routine stop at Maheshwari Udyan bus stop on Wednesday at around 9pm, leaving passengers rattled but fortunately unharmed.

The incident unfolded as recounted by Girish Mallya, a regular commuter on the route, who detailed the harrowing experience on social media platform X. Mallya said that a stone was hurled at the bus, causing the top-grade back glass to crumble slowly and in a phased manner. Fortunately, Mallya had relocated from the last row to the second last row just moments before the incident, potentially averting injuries from the falling glass shards.

“Freak incident while travelling in A-357 bus just now. Somebody threw a stone – the back glass of the bus shattered when it stopped at the bus stop, seemingly unprovoked,” Mallya wrote.

Mallya, quick to act, promptly contacted the Bombay Traffic Police via WhatsApp to alert them of the incident and urge necessary action. With the prevalence of CCTV cameras in the area, efforts are underway to track down the perpetrator responsible for the reckless act.

Passengers on board the bus were left shaken but grateful that no injuries were sustained. “While no injuries were reported, the incident underscores the need for heightened security measures and vigilance to safeguard passengers on public transportation,” said a transport expert.

Confirming the development BEST spokesperson said the wet lease operator officer has sent the driver to file a complaint at the Matunga police station.