Mumbai: BEST Introduces Premium AC Bus Service Connecting World Trade Center & CBD Belapur Via Atal Setu

Atal Setu |

Mumbai: In a major development aimed at improving urban transportation, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking is all set to launch two pairs of air-conditioned premium bus service, on Bus Route No.S-145, connecting World Trade Center and Konkan Bhavan, CBD Belapur via the recently inaugurated Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link).

The service is scheduled to commence operations from March 14, providing a much-needed boost to commuters traveling between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

These premium bus service is scheduled to operate from Monday to Saturday, offering a reliable transportation option for daily commuters. "The decision to launch the premium bus service comes in response to persistent demands from passengers following the opening of the Atal Setu. Commuters have expressed the need for a reliable and comfortable public transport option connecting these crucial business hubs" said an official of BEST.

"The bus route, encompassing key landmarks such as World Trade Center, Yashwantrao Chavan Center, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (GPO), is strategically designed to optimize connectivity" he said.

According to BEST, two air-conditioned buses will initially be deployed on this route, promising passengers a comfortable and climate-controlled environment. The services are tailored to cater to the morning and evening peak hours, ensuring a convenient travel experience.

Departing from Konkan Bhavan, CBD Belapur at 7:30 am and 8 am, and from World Trade Center at 5:30 pm and 6 pm, the premium bus service aims to cover the distance between the two business hubs in just 100 minutes. "Keeping up with modern trends, the premium bus service will operate on an app-based platform, allowing commuters to access and book their rides conveniently" said an official.

Asked about the fare structure, official said , the fare structure is designed to cater to a wide range of commuters, with a minimum fare of Rs. 50 and a maximum fare of Rs. 225.