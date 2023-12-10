Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Installs Air Filters On 21 BEST Buses, Virtual Chimneys At High-Traffic Locations

Mumbai air pollution |

Mumbai: The BMC has implemented several measures to combat air pollution. Last month, air filters were installed on 21 BEST buses. Now, the civic body has initiated the installation of air purification units in six city gardens on a trial basis.

According to the Mumbai Air Pollution Mitigation Plan (MAPMP), dust generated from ongoing construction and demolition projects has been a significant contributor to pollution in the city. Road dust and its re-suspension into the air exacerbate the issue. To address air pollution, the BMC has identified six technologies, prioritising the most effective measures.

Virtual chimneys at 10 locations

The initial step involved installing air filters on 350 BEST buses, which began last month. The BMC has also selected six gardens, Diamond Garden in Chembur, Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo in Byculla, Bhakti Park-Wadala, Shivaji Park-Dadar, SK Patil Udyan-Kalbadevi, and Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Udyan-Chembur, where air purification units will be installed in the coming days.

"The air purification system will have a capacity to purify 7,000 cubic meters of air per hour and cover about a 10-meter radius. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will select the firm to install the devices, and funding will be provided under Corporate-Social Responsibility (CSR)," said a senior civic official. The BMC will proceed with other measures, including the installation of "virtual chimneys" at 10 locations with high traffic congestion and air purification units at around 50 sites in the city near hospitals and schools.