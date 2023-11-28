Mumbai Pollution: BEST Undertaking Installs Rooftop Air Purifiers On Buses

Representative Photo

To mitigate air pollution which has recently tightened its grip on Mumbai, the BEST Undertaking installed rooftop air purifiers on eight buses while the work to equip 13 more buses will be completed by today. As part of the initiative to fight air pollution, the BEST will install air purifiers on 350 vehicles in the first phase.

These buses are set to function as mobile air purifiers fitted with high-efficiency particulate air filters. The equipment is capable of cleaning up to 15,000 cubic meters of air per hour and capturing 12-15 grams of suspended particulate matter. Strikingly, the purifiers operate solely on velocity hence there is no need to make arrangements for external power sources.

BEST officials said that the vehicular emissions constitute the primary source of air pollution in Mumbai. The buses, equipped with these cutting-edge filters, will act as moving purification units, actively cleansing the air of dust particles while in transit.