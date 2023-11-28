Mumbai: BMC Completes Resurfacing Work Of Khar Subway After CM Eknath Shinde's Directive On Air Pollution Mitigation Measures

Khar subway | FPJ

After Chief Minister Eknath Shind's order, BMC completed resurfacing work of Khar subway on Tuesday. BMC has used 'mastic asphalt' for the resurfacing of the subway road.

On November 21, Shinde had reviewed air pollution mitigation measures taken by the BMC. During the visit he had also inspected Khar subway and found that the surface of the subways was in bad condition. He directed immediate resurfacing of the subway. Thereafter, within a week H W ward of the BMC comprising Khar and Santacruz area swung into action and finished the work within a week.

In his recent visit, Shinde in the wee hours along with BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Additional Commissioner Sudhakar Shinde along with the officers of Solid waste management and Assistant commissioners visited various locations of Mumbai.

CM reviews measures to control air pollution

Shinde reviewed air pollution mitigation measures taken by the BMC and expressed satisfaction over the BMC efforts. BMC, which was targeted by HC, social activists, media and citizens over the Poor air quality, received recognition from CM Shinde.

In the beginning he had visited D ward which comprises Malbar hill, Pedder road, Grant road area to see the work of divider cleaning. Thereafter, He went to Kalanagar, Kherwadi junction, Maratha colony, Milan subway area of H- east ward, He also visited Juhu Tara road, linking road, turner road and some area of Andheri east and reviewed work of cleaning of roads, foot paths and anti dust measures. Eventually, CM visited joggers park at carter road and had conversation with senior citizens after reviewing air pollution mitigation measures.

CM Shinde had directed BMC officers to increase well equipped machinery for the control of air pollution. Shinde had further said " We are thinking about cloud seeding if necessary. I directed them to keep the cleanliness of small roads, small lanes, colonies, beaches and nullahs. I have also directed disinfection of public toilets regularly." Shinde had also directed to increase tree plantation in Mumbai. trees should plant between dividers, open spaces."