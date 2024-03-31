Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Sena UBT Arm-Twisted Congress To Take 5 Seats In Mumbai,' Says Sanjay Nirupam |

Mumbai: In the wake of the Shiv Sena (UBT) announcing 17 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday said his party should not allow itself to be arm-twisted by the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit for the seats in Mumbai.

He claimed that the Sena (UBT) was not in a position to win any seat without Congress' support. Earlier this week, the Sena (UBT) brought out a list of 17 candidates, and said it would contest a total of 22 parliamentary seats in Maharashtra. These seats included four in Mumbai.

The Sena UBT's move triggered unease among the other two Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) as the three parties are yet to finalise the seat-sharing deal.

Nirupam said, “The Congress should not come under the threat of Shiv Sena (UBT) as the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is not capable of winning any seat without Congress support.”

Nirupam's Allegations Against Its MVA Ally

“Shiv Sena (UBT) arm-twisted the Congress to take five of the six seats in Mumbai. But the Congress should not allow itself to be armtwisted like this. This action is against the Congress and its a ploy to finish off the party in the city,” the former Mumbai Congress chief alleged.

He said if the Congress is considering friendly fights in the disputed constituencies, he was ready for it. Nirupam is particularly sore that the Sena has staked its claim to Mumbai North-West seat by announcing the candidature of Amol Kirtikar, son of sitting MP Gajanan Kirtikar.

Nirupam On Amol Kirtikar's Involvement In Khichdi Scam

He told The Free Press Journal last Wednesday that the Shiv Sena (UBT) was out to finish him politically. Nirupam said Amol Kirtikar is “involved” in the khichdi scam. Amol has already been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate. Nirupam said it was shocking that the Shiv Sena (UBT) had given a ticket to a man who made money during the Covid-19 pandemic.