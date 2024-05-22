Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Bibhav Kumar Brought To Mumbai For Data Retrieval

Swati Maliwal | ANI

Mumbai: The Delhi police on Tuesday brought Bibhav Kumar to Mumbai in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal for investigation, a source confirmed. Kumar, a close aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was arrested on May 18 in the case.

According to sources, the Delhi police brought him to Mumbai and took him to a five-star hotel near the airport. The police are trying to retrieve the formatted data from his iPhone.

Sources said that Kumar was in Mumbai on May 17 and he had formatted his phone before transferring the data to another person or device in the city. The Delhi cops want to retrieve the data he had formatted as it's crucial for the investigation.

The police had previously informed the Tis Hazari court that they would take Kumar to the location in Mumbai, where he allegedly formatted his phone. They emphasised that this crime scene recreation is crucial to determine whether the alleged formatting was done to destroy vital evidence.

On May 14, Maliwal called the Delhi police control room, accusing Kumar, Kejriwal's ex-personal secretary, of assaulting her at the CM’s residence. Later, she went to the Civil Lines police station, however, the cops claimed that she returned without filing a complaint.

Maliwal has alleged that Kumar slapped her at least seven-eight times and brutally dragged her while kicking her in the chest, stomach and pelvis. The medico-legal report from Jay Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre at AIIMS showed that Swati Maliwal had bruises on her left leg and right cheek.

The Delhi police have booked Kumar under the Indian Penal Code sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354(B) (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). He was arrested on May 18.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case. On May 20, Kumar was also taken to the CM’s residence to recreate the crime scene. However, he has filed a counter-complaint, accusing Maliwal of gaining unauthorised entry into the CM's residence and verbally abusing him.