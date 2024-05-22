Maharashtra Records 56.89% Voter Turnout In Fifth Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |

Mumbai: Despite its historical reputation for low voter turnout, the city has defied expectations, with Maharashtra recording an encouraging 56.89% voter participation across 13 Lok Sabha seats during the fifth phase of elections.

According to the latest data released by the Election Commission of India on Monday, Maharashtra has recorded a voter turnout of 56.89% for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Breaking down the numbers, Mumbai's constituencies have displayed varying levels of civic participation.

In Mumbai North, an impressive 57.02% of eligible voters exercised their franchise, signaling a significant shift towards political involvement. Mumbai North East followed closely behind with a turnout of 56.37%, reflecting a growing awareness of electoral rights among residents.

Mumbai North West and Mumbai South Central constituencies also witnessed substantial turnouts, recording percentages of 54.84% and 53.60% respectively. These figures underscore a notable increase in voter enthusiasm and commitment to shaping the city's political landscape.

However, certain constituencies experienced slightly lower turnouts compared to the overall average. Mumbai North Central recorded a participation rate of 51.98%, while Mumbai South trailed behind with a turnout of 50.06%. Despite these variations, the overall trend indicates a positive shift towards greater civic engagement and democratic participation in Mumbai.

Bhiwandi saw a turnout of 59.89%, reflecting a healthy engagement from its electorate. Dhule slightly surpassed Bhiwandi with a 60.21% turnout, indicating a marginally higher level of voter involvement.

Dindori stood out with a remarkable 66.75% turnout, the highest among the mentioned constituencies, showcasing a robust civic enthusiasm. Kalyan, on the other hand, recorded a turnout of 50.12%, just crossing the halfway mark and indicating a need for further voter mobilization efforts.

In Nashik, 60.75% of the electorate cast their votes, demonstrating a strong democratic spirit. Palghar followed closely with a turnout of 63.91%, reinforcing the trend of significant voter participation in the region. Lastly, Thane registered a turnout of 52.09%, reflecting moderate voter engagement.