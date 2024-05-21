 Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Radhe Maa’s Alleged VIP Treatment At Polling Booth In Borivali Sparks Dispute Among Voters And Election Staff (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Radhe Maa’s Alleged VIP Treatment At Polling Booth In Borivali Sparks Dispute Among Voters And Election Staff (VIDEO)

Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Radhe Maa’s Alleged VIP Treatment At Polling Booth In Borivali Sparks Dispute Among Voters And Election Staff (VIDEO)

People who were there at the polling booth to vote alleged that despite four to five people waiting in line, she was allowed by the authorities to vote ahead of them

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Radhe Maa | PTI

Controversial self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa was allegedly given VIP treatment by the election staff when she arrived on May 20 at the Kora polling booth in Mumbai's Borivali to exercise her right to vote in the 5th phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024. 

People who were there at the polling booth to vote alleged that despite four to five people waiting in line, she was allowed by the authorities to vote ahead of them. Reports suggest that this led to an altercation between the voters and the election staff. 

Radhe Maa arrived around 1 pm in the afternoon on Monday in a car accompanied by her followers as she was followed by photographers and media persons. Carrying a small ‘trishul’ in one hand and holding her purse in the other, she entered the polling centre and headed straight towards casting her votes which caused a dispute among other voters.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Salman Khan Arrives In Style To Cast His Vote In Mumbai
article-image
Read Also
'Shut Your Mouth': Radhe Maa Yells At Passenger Stranded With Several Others At Mumbai Airport Due...
article-image

After casting her vote, Radhe Maa said, "I have voted for progress, for a leader who will move the country forward. I have voted for my preferred leader. There was a lot of controversy in this election, so I thought I would vote for the leader who will take this country forward.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: East Indian Community To Celebrate Annual Samaj Mahotsav In Uttan On May 22

Mumbai: East Indian Community To Celebrate Annual Samaj Mahotsav In Uttan On May 22

Mumbai: 40 Flamingos Crash Into Emirates Flight; Environmentalists Demand High Level Probe

Mumbai: 40 Flamingos Crash Into Emirates Flight; Environmentalists Demand High Level Probe

Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Radhe Maa’s Alleged VIP Treatment At Polling Booth In Borivali...

Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Radhe Maa’s Alleged VIP Treatment At Polling Booth In Borivali...

Mumbai: At Least 37 Flamingos Found Dead In Ghatkopar Due To Mid-Air Collision With Aircraft;...

Mumbai: At Least 37 Flamingos Found Dead In Ghatkopar Due To Mid-Air Collision With Aircraft;...

Mumbai Weather Update: Humid Conditions To Prevail This Week, Says IMD; Mercury To Stabilise At An...

Mumbai Weather Update: Humid Conditions To Prevail This Week, Says IMD; Mercury To Stabilise At An...