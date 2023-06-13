'Shut Your Mouth': Radhe Maa Yells At Passenger Stranded With Several Others At Mumbai Airport Due to Cyclone Biparjoy (WATCH)

A bizarre incident took place at the Mumbai Airport on Tuesday when self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa tried to pacify frustrated passengers of a Doha-bound Air India flight which got delayed due to cyclone Biparjoy.

Hundreds of passengers of AI 981 flight from Mumbai to Doha have been waiting at the airport for nearly 24 hours. But the cyclone has forced airlines to delay or postpone several flights from Mumbai and Gujarat.

The passengers started protesting against AI but then, all of a sudden Radhe Maa appeared with her entourage and tried to calm them down.

She started urging the passengers to stop their protests against Air India and tried to reason with them, saying that Biparjoy is a natural disaster and the airlines can do nothing about it.

But some of the passengers were just not in the mood to listen to a self-proclaimed godwoman. Not paying heed to her, they started shouting slogans.

A passenger was even seen arguing with Radhe Maa, who got frustrated herself and yelled "hut your mouth".

Radhe Maa was on her way to Dubai but it is not clear if she was able to board her flight or not.

Cyclone Biparjoy

Biparjoy weakened from an extremely severe cyclone to a very severe cyclone on Tuesday. It is predicted to cross Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat and the adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan near the Jakhau Port (Gujarat) around the evening of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-150 kmph.



"Its damaging potential could be extensive," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference.