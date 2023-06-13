Cyclone Biparjoy: Evacuation Commences In Gujarat; Western Railway Alters Train Services

Residents living near shore are being evacuated as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches Gujarat's coasts | PTI

As Cyclone Biparjoy approaches the coast of Gujarat, the evacuation process has been initiated to ensure the safety of residents in the cyclone's path. Additionally, the Western Railway has taken proactive measures by altering the services of 56 trains to minimize any potential risks and disruptions caused by the cyclonic weather conditions.

Evacuation Operations Launched in Gujarat

In anticipation of the cyclone's landfall, authorities have commenced evacuation procedures in Gujarat. The aim is to relocate residents living in vulnerable coastal areas to safer locations. The evacuation efforts prioritize the well-being of individuals residing within a 10-kilometer radius from the coast in Kutch-Saurashtra. Around 7,500 people residing in low-lying regions near the coast have already been shifted to secure places, ensuring their safety during the cyclone.

Coast in Porbundar has been cordoned off | PTI

Western Railway Adjusts Train Services

To mitigate the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy, the Western Railway has implemented modifications in the services of 56 trains. These alterations include short-terminating several trains heading towards the coastal regions of Gujarat. The decision aims to safeguard passengers and prevent any potential dangers or disruptions caused by the cyclonic weather conditions. Travelers are advised to stay updated with the latest information regarding their respective train schedules.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Preparations Intensify Ahead of Cyclone's Landfall

Authorities are taking comprehensive measures to prepare for the cyclone's landfall in Gujarat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for June 14 and a Red alert for June 15 in all districts of Gujarat.

All fishing activities have been stopped | PTI

The cyclone, expected to make landfall near Jakhau port in Kutch district on Thursday afternoon, poses a significant threat. Efforts are underway to mitigate its impact through evacuation protocols, suspension of activities in port areas, and continuous monitoring by relevant authorities.

National disaster response force (NDRF) personnel brief citizens ahead of cyclone Biparjoy?s landfall, at Mandvi, in Kutch | -PTI

Coordinated Response and Safety Measures

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed additional teams in Mumbai as a precautionary measure, considering the cyclone's trajectory. Two NDRF teams have been stationed in Andheri and Kanjurmarg, strategically positioned to respond to any emergencies arising from the cyclonic weather. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, and those already at sea have been called back to safety. The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) has reviewed Gujarat's preparations and assured the state of necessary support.