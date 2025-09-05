 Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets Bageshwardham Seer Dhirendra Shastri At Her Residence, Seeks Blessings
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets Bageshwardham Seer Dhirendra Shastri At Her Residence, Seeks Blessings

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets Bageshwardham Seer Dhirendra Shastri At Her Residence, Seeks Blessings

"His energy connects society with service, devotion, and Sanatan (eternal) values. His participation in this great mission of public service strengthens the spirit of the people even more and constantly inspires us with the message that "service is the greatest religion," she said in a post on X.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday met Bageshwardham seer Dhirendra Shastri at her residence, where she and her family sought his blessings. | X @gupta_rekha

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday met Bageshwardham seer Dhirendra Shastri at her residence, where she and her family sought his blessings.

The chief minister in a post on X said Shastri visited her residence Jan Sewa Sadan on Raj Niwas Marg, and thanked him for the visit.

She and her family sought blessings of the seer and prayed for the development of Delhi.

"His energy connects society with service, devotion, and Sanatan (eternal) values. His participation in this great mission of public service strengthens the spirit of the people even more and constantly inspires us with the message that "service is the greatest religion," she said in a post on X.

FPJ Shorts
47-Year-Old Man Detained In China For 'Inappropriate Comments' On Military Parade
47-Year-Old Man Detained In China For 'Inappropriate Comments' On Military Parade
NCP To Host ‘Rashtravadi Chintan Shivir’ In Nagpur On September 19 For National Expansion
NCP To Host ‘Rashtravadi Chintan Shivir’ In Nagpur On September 19 For National Expansion
Natasha Poonawalla Turns Jaw Dropping Muse In White Spiral Gown At amfAR Venezia 2025: Lauren Sanchez Bezos, Karan Johar Applaud
Natasha Poonawalla Turns Jaw Dropping Muse In White Spiral Gown At amfAR Venezia 2025: Lauren Sanchez Bezos, Karan Johar Applaud
RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025 Declared, Opens Scrutiny Window; Get Direct Link Here
RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025 Declared, Opens Scrutiny Window; Get Direct Link Here
Read Also
Delhi-Indore Air India Express Flight Lands Safely After Mid-Air Engine Fault, 161 Passengers Safe
article-image

A post from the seer's office on X stated that Shastri visited the CM's residence at her request.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Agar Vote Chori Hota Hai Toh...': Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Reacts To Karnataka's Ballot...

'Agar Vote Chori Hota Hai Toh...': Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Reacts To Karnataka's Ballot...

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets Bageshwardham Seer Dhirendra Shastri At Her Residence, Seeks Blessings

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets Bageshwardham Seer Dhirendra Shastri At Her Residence, Seeks Blessings

Delhi-Indore Air India Express Flight Lands Safely After Mid-Air Engine Fault, 161 Passengers Safe

Delhi-Indore Air India Express Flight Lands Safely After Mid-Air Engine Fault, 161 Passengers Safe

Chhattisgarh: One Naxalite Gunned Down In Joint Operation By DRG And STF In Narayanpur-Dantewada...

Chhattisgarh: One Naxalite Gunned Down In Joint Operation By DRG And STF In Narayanpur-Dantewada...

Divorce Demand Turns Deadly: UP Man Shoots Wife After She Asks For Child Support & Property Transfer...

Divorce Demand Turns Deadly: UP Man Shoots Wife After She Asks For Child Support & Property Transfer...