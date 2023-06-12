Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Landfall On June 15, Several Trains Terminated As India Braces For Extremely Severe Storm

Authorities in Gujarat have taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of residents as Cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaches the western state. The cyclone, expected to hit on June 15, is projected to bring winds gusting up to 150 kilometers per hour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has classified it as a 'very severe cyclonic storm.'

Officials, in coordination with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), have implemented a comprehensive evacuation plan. The operation will commence on Tuesday, focusing on relocating individuals residing in villages located within a 10-kilometer radius from the coast in the Kutch-Saurashtra districts. So far, the efforts have resulted in the successful relocation of over 7,500 people to safer areas. In particular, more than 3,000 individuals have been evacuated from 31 villages in Porbandar, while over 1,500 people have been shifted to secure locations in Devbhumi Dwarka. These measures aim to safeguard the well-being of the population as the cyclone approaches, bringing powerful winds of up to 150 kilometers per hour.