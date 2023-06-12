 Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Landfall On June 15, Several Trains Terminated As India Braces For Extremely Severe Storm
Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Landfall On June 15, Several Trains Terminated As India Braces For Extremely Severe Storm
Live Updates

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Landfall On June 15, Several Trains Terminated As India Braces For Extremely Severe Storm

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 12 teams and three additional teams are kept in readiness in Gujarat. In addition, 15 teams five teams each at Arrakonam (Tamil Nadu), Mundli (Odisha) and Bathinda (Punjab) are kept alert for airlifting on short notice. Rescue and relief teams of the Coast Guard, Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft have been kept ready on standby

Updated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 09:17 PM IST
12 June 2023 08:54 PM IST

IMD Forecasts 24 More Hours of Rain in Mumbai, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Expected in Surrounding Areas According to the latest forecast from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai can expect continuous rainfall for the next 24 hours. In addition, the met department has issued a yellow alert for today, cautioning residents of Palghar, Thane, and Raigad about the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in these areas.

12 June 2023 08:33 PM IST
12 June 2023 08:54 PM IST

Authorities in Gujarat have taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of residents as Cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaches the western state. The cyclone, expected to hit on June 15, is projected to bring winds gusting up to 150 kilometers per hour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has classified it as a 'very severe cyclonic storm.'

Officials, in coordination with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), have implemented a comprehensive evacuation plan. The operation will commence on Tuesday, focusing on relocating individuals residing in villages located within a 10-kilometer radius from the coast in the Kutch-Saurashtra districts. So far, the efforts have resulted in the successful relocation of over 7,500 people to safer areas. In particular, more than 3,000 individuals have been evacuated from 31 villages in Porbandar, while over 1,500 people have been shifted to secure locations in Devbhumi Dwarka. These measures aim to safeguard the well-being of the population as the cyclone approaches, bringing powerful winds of up to 150 kilometers per hour.

12 June 2023 09:17 PM IST

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday chaired the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) and reviewed the preparedness of the Government of Gujarat and Central Ministries/Agencies to review preparedness for impending cyclone 'Biparjoy' in the Arabian Sea. Reviewing preparedness measures of the Central Agencies and Government of Gujarat, the Cabinet Secretary, Gauba said "The aim should be to keep the loss of lives to zero and minimize damage to property and infrastructure such as power and telecom, and in case of damage to this infrastructure, it must be restored in the shortest possible time."

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Conducts Successful Evacuation of 50 Individuals from 'Key Singapore' Oil Rig off Dwarka Coast, Gujarat.

Several train services on Western Railway have been short terminated as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety. The announcements were made through official tweets by the Indian Railways. Here are the details of the affected trains:

