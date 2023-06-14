 Cyclone Biparjoy: 9 States & Union Territories On Alert As IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall, Strong Winds
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
article-image
Cyclone Biparjoy: 9 States & Union Territories On Alert As IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall, Strong Winds | File Photo

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for nine states and union territories (UTs) in India. These include Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. According to the IMD's forecast, parts of Gujarat are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from June 14-15. Additionally, on June 16, parts of north Gujarat and south Rajasthan are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall, with heavy to very heavy rainfall prevailing in some areas.

Heavy Rainfall Expected in Gujarat

On June 14, the IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rain showers in isolated areas of Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh, and Morbi districts in Saurashtra and Kutch.

The intensity of rainfall is expected to increase on June 15, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall forecasted over the remaining districts of Saurashtra and the north Gujarat region. On June 16, light to moderate rainfall is expected in most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas of north Gujarat and adjoining south Gujarat.

article-image

Wind Warnings

The IMD has also issued wind warnings for coastal areas. Gale wind speeds reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph are currently prevailing along and off the coasts of Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts. From the morning of June 15, these wind speeds are expected to increase to 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph for the following 12 hours along and off Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh, and Morbi districts.

Subsequently, the wind speeds will gradually decrease. Squally wind speeds of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph are also forecasted along the remaining districts of the Saurashtra coast on June 14 and 15.

Fishermen Advisory

The IMD has advised fishermen to suspend all fishing operations in the east-central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea until June 15. Fishing operations in the northeast Arabian Sea will also be suspended from June 14-15. People at sea are urged to return to the coast, and movement in motor boats and small ships along these coasts is not recommended.

