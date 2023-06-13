IMD Issues Orange Alert As Cyclone Biparjoy Weakens, Heavy Rains Expected In Gujarat, Kerala, Meghalaya, & Bengal | File

According to the latest updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Biparjoy is weakening as it moves across the Arabian Sea, but its impact is still expected to bring extremely heavy rainfall in several states. An orange alert has been issued for Gujarat, Kerala, Meghalaya, and Bengal, warning of intense downpours and possible flash floods in these regions.

IMD forecast--Cyclone Biparjoy weakening

The IMD forecast indicates that Gujarat, which is likely to witness the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, can expect extremely heavy rains. The state has been placed on high alert, with authorities taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the residents. In addition, Kerala, Meghalaya, and Bengal are also expected to experience significant rainfall, posing potential risks of waterlogging and disruption of normal life.

IMD advises to stay updated and take necessary precautions

The weakening of Cyclone Biparjoy has brought some relief, as its intensity has diminished compared to earlier predictions. However, authorities remain vigilant and have urged people in the affected areas to stay cautious and follow the instructions of local authorities.

The impact of the cyclone has prompted the IMD to issue an orange alert, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the specified regions. People residing in these areas are advised to stay updated with weather bulletins, maintain necessary precautions, and avoid venturing into vulnerable areas or waterlogged areas.

Monsoon gains momentum across India

The IMD's warning comes as the monsoon season gains momentum across India, bringing both relief and challenges. While the rains are crucial for agriculture and replenishing water resources, excessive rainfall can lead to flooding and disrupt normal life.

As the weakening cyclone and monsoon rains continue to impact various parts of the country, residents and authorities must remain prepared and take necessary measures to mitigate the risks associated with heavy downpours and potential flooding.

Read Also Cyclone Biparjoy To Hit Rajasthan On June 16, North Western Railway Cancels Trains