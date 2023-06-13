Cyclone Biparjoy To Hit Rajasthan On June 16, North Western Railway Cancels Trains | Twitter/ Representative Image

Cyclone Biparjoy will be making its way into Rajasthan on June 16, resulting in the cancellation of several trains by the North Western Railway. The severe weather conditions caused by the cyclone can potentially disrupt railway services in the region, prompting the authorities to take precautionary measures. The cyclone's impact on the region is likely inconvenience to commuters and disrupt the transportation network.

North Western Railway Cancels Trains

In response to the adverse weather conditions that will be caused by Cyclone Biparjoy, the North Western Railway has implemented train cancellations as a precautionary measure.

The cancellation of train services aims to minimize risks and ensure the well-being of passengers. Commuters are advised to stay updated with the latest information regarding train schedules and make alternate travel arrangements, if necessary.

A report quoted CPRO of North Western Railway-- Captain Shashi Kiran as saying that services of five trains have been cancelled from the orginating station while services of nine trains have been partially cancelled. He said that the activities of thunderstorms and rain is likely to begin in Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions only from June 15 afternoon.

Biparjoy to weaken and enter Rajasthan

Meanwhile, in-charge of Jaipur Meterlogical Centre, Radheshyam Sharma told India Today that Cyclonic storm Biparjoy is likely to weaken before entering Rajasthan as a depression on June 16.