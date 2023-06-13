Cyclone 'Biparjoy' Set To Make Landfall In Gujarat: Preparations, Evacuations, And Alerts

Representative Image | FPJ

As cyclone 'Biparjoy' intensifies in the Arabian Sea, it is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday, June 15. With winds gusting up to 150 kilometres per hour, authorities have taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of residents and minimize potential damage. This report provides updates on preparations, evacuations, alerts, and the impact of the cyclone in Gujarat.

Diu | A team of NDRF has been deployed in the coastal area of ​​Diu since June 11 in view of Cyclone Biparjoy. This team is capable of handling every situation. There are around 22 rescuers in the team: Amit Kumar Jakhar, Officer 6th Battalion, NDRF pic.twitter.com/L514tKsyv7 — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

Preparations and Evacuations:

In anticipation of the cyclone's landfall, officials have imposed section 144 in Kutch until Friday, June 16. Efforts are underway to mitigate the cyclone's impact, including the evacuation of people from within a 10-kilometre radius along the Kutch-Saurashtra coast. Already, approximately 7,500 individuals residing in low-lying areas have been relocated to safer places in the state.

NDRF Deployment in Mumbai:

Mumbai, along with Gujarat, has also made preparations to tackle the cyclone. As a precautionary measure, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed two additional teams in Mumbai. One team has been stationed in Andheri, while the other is positioned in Kanjurmarg, covering both the western and eastern suburbs.

VSCS Biparjoy lay centered at 0230 IST of the 13th June, 2023 over Northeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea about 290 km southwest of Porbandar & 360 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port. To cross Saurashtra & Kutch near Jakhau Port by evening of 15th June as a VSCS. pic.twitter.com/aTM24KvUsT — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 13, 2023

IMD's Alert and Lifespan of Biparjoy:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that 'Biparjoy' is on track to become the cyclone with the longest lifespan in the Arabian Sea. Having developed on June 6, the cyclone has maintained its intensity for over seven days and 16 hours. This impending landfall will mark the third cyclone to hit Gujarat in June since 1965.

Low-lying portions of several districts are anticipated to be inundated by a storm surge of roughly 2-3 metres above the astronomical tide at the time of landfall, according to the IMD, and the sea may see winds of up to 190 kmph. The morning of June 15 is when the storm is predicted to reach landfall, and the met department has issued a warning of winds of up to 120-130 kmph with gusts to 145 kmph.

Prime Minister's Assurance:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his concerns and assured the public of the government's efforts. Rescue teams have been mobilized to facilitate the safe evacuation of residents from vulnerable areas. PM Modi took to Twitter, stating, "Praying for everyone's safety and well-being."

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review the situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy. pic.twitter.com/bYVZh9XWwd — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi requested senior officers at a high-level meeting in New Delhi to take all feasible steps to ensure that residents of susceptible areas are safely evacuated by the state government. Alok Pandey, the relief commissioner for Gujarat, told journalists in Ahmedabad that the state administration was continually striving to prevent fatalities.

Impact on Northwest India:

On the day of Cyclone Biparjoy's expected landfall, June 15, parts of northwest India, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and west Uttar Pradesh, may experience rainfall. However, Skymet Weather clarified that these unseasonal rains will not benefit crops and are distinct from typical monsoon rainfall.

Transportation and Airport Measures:

To ensure safety, the Western Railway has cancelled 67 trains bound for Gujarat's coastal areas, with more potential cancellations in the coming days. Additionally, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has implemented precautionary measures, urging passengers to check their flight status in advance.

Following the cyclone warning, shipping operations at the country's largest public sector port at Kandla were suspended, and some 3,000 people, including workers there, were relocated to safer locations, according to district administration officials. According to them, hundreds of trucks built up because work was suspended at the Deendayal Port at Kandla in the Kutch area due to the approaching cyclone and a warning signal was raised there.

Alerts and Safety Measures:

The IMD has issued an Orange alert for June 14 and a Red alert for June 15 in all districts of Gujarat. Section 144 has been imposed in coastal areas of the Kutch district until June 16, and schools in the region remain closed. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea, and those already at sea have been urged to return to safety.