Cyclone Biparjoy: Several Trains On WR Short Terminated for Passenger Safety; Check List

In view of the Biparjoy Cyclonic Storm, several train services on Western Railway have been short terminated as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety. The announcements were made through official tweets by the Indian Railways. Here are the details of the affected trains:

Train number 22945 (MMCT-OKHA) Saurashtra Mail will be short terminated at Rajkot Station on June 12, 13, and 14, 2023. Train number 19217 (BDTS-VRL) Saurashtra Janta Express will be short terminated at Rajkot Station on June 12, 13, and 14, 2023. Train number 19015 (DDR-PBR) Saurashtra Express will be short terminated at Surendranagar Station on June 12 and 13, 2023. Train number 20907 (DDR-BHUJ) Sayajinagri Express, scheduled for June 12, 2023, will be short terminated at Ahmedabad Station. Train number 22955 (BDTS-BHUJ) Kutch Express, scheduled for June 12, 2023, will be short terminated at Ahmedabad Station.

