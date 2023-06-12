 Cyclone Biparjoy Disrupts Mumbai Airport Operations, Causes Flight Delays For Passengers
Cyclone Biparjoy wreaks havoc on Mumbai Airport, leading to significant disruptions and flight delays for passengers. The powerful cyclonic winds and heavy rainfall brought by the Cyclone resulted in widespread flight delays and cancellations, causing inconvenience and frustration among travellers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 08:22 AM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport | File Photo

Cyclone Biparjoy wreaked havoc on Mumbai Airport, leading to significant disruptions and flight delays for passengers. The cyclone's impact on one of India's busiest airports caused inconvenience and frustration among travelers.

Flight Delays and Cancellations

The powerful cyclonic winds and heavy rainfall brought by Cyclone Biparjoy resulted in widespread flight delays and cancellations at Mumbai Airport. Passengers scheduled to depart or arrive at the airport faced long waits and uncertainty as their flights were either delayed or canceled. This unforeseen situation left many travelers stranded, searching for alternative travel arrangements.

Reportedly, six back tp back flights took go around as well and they are MH-194, AI-638, UK-652, AI-582, SL-218 (Thai Lion Air), 6E-5038.

Operational Challenges

Mumbai Airport faced numerous operational challenges as a result of Cyclone Biparjoy. The adverse weather conditions made it difficult for aircraft to take off and land safely. The strong gusts and reduced visibility forced airport authorities to implement safety precautions, including the temporary closure of runways. These measures were necessary to ensure the well-being of passengers and crew members.

Passenger Frustration

Passengers at Mumbai Airport expressed their frustration and disappointment with the flight delays caused by Cyclone Biparjoy. Many travelers had to endure extended wait times, uncertain about when their flights would depart.

The lack of clear communication regarding rescheduled flights and alternative options added to their inconvenience. Airline staff worked diligently to assist passengers and provide necessary updates, but the scale of the disruptions posed significant challenges.

Here's what the passengers said:

Mitigation Efforts

In light of the adverse weather conditions, airport authorities and airlines implemented measures to mitigate the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy. These included accommodating affected passengers in airport lounges and providing them with necessary amenities. Airline representatives worked tirelessly to rebook flights and arrange alternative travel arrangements wherever possible.

