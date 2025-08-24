 Navi Mumbai News: Brawl Breaks Out Over ₹30 Parking Fee At Mansarovar Railway Station; Leaving Several Injured
A parking fee dispute at Mansarovar railway station escalated into violence, injuring several individuals. A 34-year-old autorickshaw driver, having already paid parking fees, clashed with plaza staff demanding payment, leading to the altercation.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 02:11 PM IST
Navi Mumbai News: Brawl Breaks Out Over ₹30 Parking Fee At Mansarovar Railway Station; Leaving Several Injured | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A dispute over a parking fee escalated into a violent clash outside Mansarovar railway station, leaving multiple people injured late Thursday night. The incident occurred at the designated parking plaza located in front of the station, where commuters typically park their vehicles before boarding trains.

According to preliminary information, a 34-year-old autorickshaw driver from Kalamboli, who also holds an engineering degree, had parked his vehicle at the plaza as part of his daily routine before traveling to Mumbai for work. Upon his return on Thursday night, the plaza staff demanded ₹30 as parking charges. The driver reportedly told the attendant that he had already paid the fee to another staff member earlier.

However, the parking attendant insisted that no payment had been made, sparking a heated argument. What began as a verbal dispute quickly turned physical, with the rickshaw driver and multiple parking staff members engaging in a scuffle. In the ensuing chaos, both the autorickshaw driver and plaza employees sustained injuries. All the injured were later admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The matter has raised questions about the management and transparency of fee collection at Navi Mumbai’s parking plazas, which are meant to offer convenience to commuters. While CCTV cameras are installed across the facility, police sources revealed that the specific spot where the fight occurred does not fall under camera coverage. As a result, clarity on the sequence of events remains limited.

The incident has caused concern among daily commuters, who rely heavily on these parking plazas. Local residents have demanded better supervision, transparent fee collection, and functional surveillance systems to prevent similar incidents in the future. Authorities are expected to review the situation and take action against those responsible for the violence.

